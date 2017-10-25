Bar specials around Chattanooga for Halloween weekend

Bitter Alibi

Bitter Alibi hosts its first-ever Halloween block party complete with a costume contest, apple bobbing and drink specials this Friday night.

Flying Squirrel

The Flying Squirrel will have at least three Halloween-themed cocktails for $7 each, but the names are a surprise.

Clyde’s

The bartenders of Clyde’s have concocted two spooky cocktails, Cat Bite and Devil’s Potion, for $6 each. They will also have live music, per usual.

Southside Social

All two-stories of Southside Social will be decked out in Halloween decorations, and anyone wearing a costume gets in free. They will also have drink specials.

Honest Pint

The bar is hosting a live-action viewing of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday. Tickets are sold out online, but more will be available at the door.

Big Chill

The Big Chill is throwing a Halloween dance party on Saturday with a live DJ, drink specials and a costume contest.

Sylvia Shipman

Sylvia Shipman

Features Editor & Social Media Manager

