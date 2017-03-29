Baylor student releases first EP, looking forward to opportunities as a rising musician

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — Local high school student Hailey Miller released her first EP earlier this month and is excited for her expanding opportunities as an artist.

Hailey Miller is a senior at Baylor High School in Chattanooga. Her family moved to the area nearly six years ago, and she’s happy to call the city her home.

Miller’s interest in music started with singing as a child and progressed when she picked up guitar in the eighth grade. She has since ventured into playing the ukelele and mandolin as well.

“When I’m recording something, I’ll realize I need some keyboard, so I’ll figure it out,” said Miller. “My favorite is still the guitar, though, since that’s what I originally learned.”

Growing up, Miller was exposed to bands such as Barenaked Ladies and the Dave Matthews Band by her parents. Her acoustic sound draws from this and her primary background as a singer before ever learning an instrument.

Her style, while still acoustic, is heavily influenced by her varied music tastes. One of the most unexpected is her affection for hip-hop from the late 90’s and early 2000’s; think Destiny’s Child and TLC.

“I love the groove and the beat from that style, so a lot of stylistic inspiration comes from that,” said Miller.

The writing process oftentimes comes easily for Miller; “Ride It Out” actually only took a couple of hours to put together. Typically, she starts with the lyrics and expands from there to create her original pieces. Her lyrics draw from her life and her personal relationships with friends and family.

Four of her original songs appear on “One Way Home,” her first EP, released on March 7. The EP is currently available on SoundCloud and Bandcamp.

“Ride It Out,” “Homesickness,” “Roller Coaster” and “One Way Home” were written over the course of her high school career. “One Way Home,” the most recent song, highlights Miller’s experience choosing her path after graduation. The song seemed to help her sort out her thoughts as Miller chose to pursue a degree in music business at Belmont University starting next fall.

“I would love to get in the studio and perform live more,” said Miller, “but long term, I’m interested in music business and songwriting.”

Live performances beyond school functions are the next step for Miller. She has been exploring options since the EP release. The Flying Squirrel will host Miller and Cannon Hunt on Sunday, April 9 at 1:30 p.m.