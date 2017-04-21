Best Netflix shows to binge watch

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — There’s no better way to spend a lazy day than binge-watching a new show on Netflix. We’ve all heard of, and probably already watched, classic shows like The Office, Grey’s Anatomy and Gossip Girl. The steady stream of Netflix originals are perfect for a few days of bingeing with some ice cream for the upcoming summer days.

“13 Reasons Why”

Full disclosure, this show is graphic in its depictions of sexual assault, general violence and suicide. The series follows Hannah Baker as she records what led up to her suicide on 13 tapes. In each of the series’s thirteen episodes, Clay Jensen listens to one of Hannah’s tapes, and we follow him as he discusses the tapes with the different individuals involved in their high school. The series becomes progressively more difficult to watch as the events become more serious and tense, but the message is important. Just be prepared to cry a bit.

“Grace and Frankie”

I am quite confident everyone has said at least once, “I’m a grandma at heart.” With Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie”, now you have to decide what type of grandma you really are. The series follows two recently divorced women, Grace and Frankie, who learn that their husbands have fallen in love with the other. The two women learn more about themselves as they explore their newfound single life. The three seasons have a simple sitcom feel but dive deeper into the mental processing of grief than most comedies would dare. The effect is sweet and poignant with a touch of nostalgia, perfect for a few days of feel-good binge watching.

“Santa Clarita Diet”

Sometimes you’ll watch a show and feel like the story has been played out several times before, but Santa Clarita Diet is as fresh as the human flesh Drew Barrymore’s character craves. That’s right; it’s a comedy about a suburban mom who turns into a zombie. Drew Barrymore plays Sheila, the zombie mom, who only craves extremely fresh human flesh. Alongside her husband, the two work to “ethically” kill and consume humans to satisfy her desires. The result is surprisingly hilarious, but admittedly not for the squeamish.

“The Get Down”

“The Get Down” is arguably Netflix’s most underrated show even though it has one of the highest production costs among the original series. The show is set in the late 1970’s in New York City, primarily focused in the Bronx. We follow a group of young black men as they discover their passion for the emerging hip hop scene. Of course, the events are quite dramatized, but “The Get Down” explores a period and culture much different than we would see today.

“Love”

If you’re a fan of a dry, witty humor, then I’m surprised you haven’t heard of “Love” yet. The show is focused on the love life of Mickey and Gus who are oftentimes incredibly selfish and generally unlikeable. Surprisingly though, their personalities make the show entirely more real and endearing. The few moments of genuine love and happiness they have are so sincere that you’re left smiling for hours later.