Big changes make their way to major campus street

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

By now several may have noticed that those large, black speed bumps have been removed from Fifth Street between the University Center and Holt Hall. However, these will be returning along with some other big changes to the current traffic pattern.

The Chattanooga Transportation Department has been making an effort to increase the amount of bike lanes all over the city for increased pedestrian and cyclist safety. UTC is the next stage of this effort.

“This is part of a city-wide effort,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Operations, Tom Ellis, said. “Expansion of that ongoing program is to add bike lanes to streets through [campus].”

The current plan involves making several changes to the traffic pattern of Fifth Street from the Fifth Street garage to the STEM Challenger Center. Currently, there are two lanes for eastbound traffic and one lane for westbound traffic. The new plans involve downsizing to one lane in each direction with bike lanes on either side.

“We are working with UTC to encourage pedestrian and bicycle safety in that area,” City Transportation Engineer Bert Kuyrkendall said. “It’s a highly used corridor for people coming and going to class and campus.”

Kuyrkendall said the goal is to slow the traffic down in that corridor. He cited statistics that said if a pedestrian is hit by a car at 25 MPH, then the survival rate is 80 percent. Whereas, if a pedestrian is hit by a car at 40 MPH, then the survival rate is only 20 percent.

In addition to the bike lanes, the intersection at Palmetto and Fifth Street will be made into an all-way stop intersection, with shorter pedestrian crossing distances.

With the restructuring of the traffic pattern comes a welcomed addition, nine more parallel parking spaces along Fifth Street. The spaces will be added East of Collins Street and close to Palmetto, according to Kuyrkendall.

The project will begin when the semester ends and campus is less busy, and is expected to be completed in time for the fall semester.