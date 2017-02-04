Big Something to bring their unique sound to the Revelry Room

Dominique Malone, Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Revelry Room is known to host some of the most promising musical talents that cover this country. This week will be no exception, because the venue is hosting a new rock band, Big Something. They represent an alternative form of the traditional music genre by bringing a mix of unique instruments.

If you’re looking for something fun to do in the city, then seeing Big Something should definitely be on your radar. Pop, funk, jazz and rock are incorporated into the band’s theme, and they are the basis for their music.

The band is based in North Carolina and started out under the alias of Anonymous. They created their first album in 2009 and have been a big success since the album’s release. Their fan base continues to grow after each of their songs hits the top of the charts.

Big Something has been touring all over the United States and have been getting recognition for their many awards in the music industry, such as Album of the Year from local competitions. But what really draws people to their music is their authentic twist on things. They combine abstract images and colorful costumes to make their performances even more interesting.

According to the Revelry Room, they are a “6 piece powerhouse with a sound that is both unique and timeless.” Their sound is something that has rarely been heard in contemporary music, which makes their music so infectious. They can be heard on music streaming services like Soundcloud and Spotify.

Despite being an all-boy band, they appeal to a wide range of audiences due to their eclectic vibe and open atmosphere. They intend to bring their unique music to Chattanooga on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. You can get tickets and view more details for the event at revelryroom.co