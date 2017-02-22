Bless You! A student’s guide to avoiding sickness

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

Flu season is upon us and it seems like everyone is getting sick. With mid-terms right around the corner, students are looking for ways on how to avoid the misery that comes along with getting sick so they can do well on their upcoming exams.

Last week, Hamilton, Marion, Bradley and Rhea County schools closed due to a significant uptick in the number of students and teachers calling in sick. At UTC, the Director of Student Health Services, Louanne Weber, said that the clinic has treated around 50 students in the last few weeks alone.

However, there are ways to prevent getting sick this flu season.

“The number one thing that we always recommend every fall, but is poorly utilized by young people, is getting a flu shot,” said Weber. “Getting vaccinated is the best option for prevention.”

Some students may think that getting the flu shot causes them to get the flu. In reality, a flu shot cannot cause flu illness. After vaccination, the body has a two week period to gain protection from the virus. People may be exposed to an influenza virus shortly before getting vaccinated or during the two-week period that it takes the body to gain protection after getting vaccinated.

A person may also be exposed to an influenza virus that is not included in the seasonal flu vaccine. There are many different influenza viruses that circulate every year. The flu shot protects against the three or four viruses that research suggests will be most common. The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older should get the flu shot every season.

A flu shot at UTC’s clinic is $20. Weber says that Student Health Services tries to keep the price as low as possible for students so they can be protected from influenza.

Careful hand washing is also an important factor in avoiding getting sick. It is easy to transfer viruses to others especially on a college campus where a lot of people use the same things everyday like door handles, desks and computers.

It is also important to sneeze or cough on your sleeve instead of your hands because you are not as likely to touch things with your sleeve as you are your hands. As well as sneezing or coughing as far away from people as possible.

Weber also recommends that students own a thermometer, as a thermometer is a crucial tool in determining the severity of the sickness.

“If somebody spikes a fever over 101 degrees and it’s a very sudden onset, they should get seen within the next 24 hours,” said Weber. “Last week I diagnosed four cases of the flu, and only one had a thermometer. It’s really important to know how high or low your temperature is because if it’s a low-grade fever, we don’t worry as much because it’s not something we can treat with an antiviral agent like we can with the flu.”

The sooner the virus is identified and treated, the less severe it is. If you don’t get it treated right away, the consequence is most often pneumonia. If you’re sick for an extended period of time, sometimes it can take a couple of weeks to get over it. Lying around not feeling well or eating well can result in students feeling significantly weaker.

“If students try to use preventive measures like the vaccine, their chances are not nearly as great of getting sick, and if they do it’s not as severe or long lasting,” said Weber. “It makes a big difference.”