Bouldin looks to build off record-breaking freshman season

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

Sophomore Lakelyn Bouldin had a record-breaking season last year for the women’s basketball team. Bouldin is from small town, Spencer, Tennessee and is preparing for the upcoming season.

“Coming in as a freshman, I wasn’t expecting to start,” said Bouldin. “I just made it a mindset to go in and give it all I had. I have always been taught that you had to work hard to reach your goals. I was surprised when Coach Foster told me I was going to start, but I was also excited and ready.”

Bouldin felt she had to grow up fast because of her starting role. Bouldin started every game for the Mocs last season.

With a wildly successful first year in her college basketball career, Bouldin is excited with high hopes as she prepares for this upcoming season.

“Preseason is going great,” said Bouldin. “I feel great on the court with my teammates. I am looking forward to getting the season started. I think we will have a great season this year.”

As a freshman, Bouldin broke the freshman record for three-pointers made in a season with 64. Bouldin was also named SoCon All-Tournament second team.

Success on the court isn’t new for Bouldin. She attended Van Buren County High School where she led the Eagletts to their first state tournament experience. She broke school records and was named four-time district player of the year as well as an All-State player.

“To some extent, high school basketball prepared me for college basketball, but there are a lot of differences,” said Bouldin. “College basketball is a lot more competitive, faster, more intense, and every player is good compared to high school basketball.”

Bouldin attributes her success to hard work and dedication.

“My parents have instilled hard work in me ever since I was a little girl, and they are always pushing me in everything I do because they know what I am capable of,” said Bouldin. “My little sister is my biggest fan. She looks up to me in every way imaginable, so I want to set a good example for her.”

Her parents and sister aren’t the only ones Bouldin says helped her on her journey of success. She is thankful for her former and current teammates, and with coaches, who have constantly pushed her to be better.

“I have had some great coaches in the past, and I have a really great coach now in Coach Foster,” said Bouldin. “They all have made me a better person and basketball player.”

This season, Bouldin is looking forward to progressing with the team and getting better everyday.

“I am looking to improve my all-around game. I want to continue to become a better shooter, defender, passer, etc. I think the team improves every day. We are all getting back in the swing of things and learning each other on and off the court,” said Bouldin.

Even though she had a leadership position on the team last year as a starter, she said this season she has to continue to grow into a leader.

“I like to lead by example, but I am working on being more vocal as well this season,” said Bouldin.