Broke college students rejoice: the Tennessee Aquarium is offering half-price student tickets this month

By Sylvia Shipman, Assistant Features Editor – Students’ wallets and social calendars will be full the month of February because tickets for the Tennessee Aquarium, IMAX 3D Theater and River Gorge Explorer will all be half-price with a student ID.

The discount also applies to UTC faculty and staff. If no UTC ID is available, a recent transcript or pay stub will be acceptable. The discount applies to the entire party, even if there’s only one student in the group.

“February’s typically a pretty slow month for the Aquarium, as well as being Valentine’s Day, so we use that time to give back to the students,” said Shelby Wade, the Aquarium’s partnership and sales representative.

The tickets are half-priced all day, every day for the month of February.

To add to the excitement of a discount, the Aquarium also has a special, temporary exhibit included with admission to the Aquarium.

“River Monsters” shows life-size replicas of some of the fish found the famous National Geographic TV show of the same name. The exhibit sports a seventeen-foot-long saw-fish and a pirarucu, an Amazonian fish that can launch itself out of the water to snatch monkeys from trees.

Of course, the Aquarium’s regular favorites will be there, too. Students can see penguins and a wall of jellyfish in the “Ocean Journey” section and an alligator bayou and otters in the “River Journey” section.

Unfortunately, the interactive stingray experience is currently closed for renovations.

“The Plexiglas is getting replaced and polished,” said Wade.

Wade described the area with the stingrays as “getting a face-lift” in addition to a new lemur exhibit.

The lemur exhibit’s grand opening will be on March 1.

While students will not receive 50% off their tickets to see the lemurs, students can use the regular student discount to receive tickets for $23 instead of $30.

Three movies are available for viewing in the IMAX 3D Theater for the month of February.

“Wild Africa 3D” and “Jean-Michael Cousteau’s Secret Ocean 3D” are currently available while “Dream Big,” a documentary about engineering, will be available later on in the month.

Wade suggests the River Gorge Explorer as a romantic adventure for couples on Valentine’s Day. The boat cruise takes guests on a trip down the Tennessee River, where they can admire the nature as well as the city.

2017 is an exciting year for the Tennessee Aquarium, as it is its 25 year anniversary in the city of Chattanooga.

The Tennessee Aquarium and all of its facilities are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on College Days and discounted prices, please visit www.tnaqua.org/college-days.