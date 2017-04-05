Bug-a-Palüza 19

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — This Saturday the Scenic City Volks Folks will be hosting their annual “Bug-a-Palüza” festival showing off hundreds of Volkswagen vehicles.

“Bug-a-Palüza” began 19 years ago as a small Volkswagen car show and has turned into an highly anticipated event, attracting thousands of people from all over the United States and Volkswagen lovers of all ages. The visionaries behind the event, the Scenic City Volks Folks, are a group of Volkswagen enthusiasts who wanted to bring a show to the Chattanooga area.

“It started out as a really small show, sort of a one day, everyone showing up at the dealership, Village Volkswagen…and over the years it’s grown,” said Nick Vonwerssowetz, from the Volks Folks group.

The event quickly outgrew the dealership and expanded their location by moving to Camp Jordan.

“We outgrew the first part of Camp Jordan we rented out and ended up taking over the entire park for that weekend,” said Vonwerssowetz.

In 2008, the Scenic City Volks Folks partnered with the Ronald McDonald House to raise money to help children and families in need. The Ronald McDonald House is a house for families with sick children, providing them with a place to stay, food to eat and housekeeping services.

“We provide basic needs…it’s a place where all their care are met so that they can focus on their child.” said Brittany Snyder, development officer for the Ronald McDonald House along with event manager for “Bug-a-Palüza.”

Proceeds from the event go to the Ronald McDonald House’s funding for local families of critically ill children.

“Over $160,000 has been raised for the Ronald McDonald House through this event,” said Snyder.

Over 300 Volkswagen models will be shown at this family friendly weekend event, including models attendees drive to the event for the show.

“We have 39 classes of vehicles with top three awards for each one and over 350 show cars show up on that Saturday and park on Camp Jordan,” said Vonwerssowetz.

Awards at the show include best engine, best paint, best at show and ladies choice. The event will show Volkswagen models from all time periods, giving attendees looks at the past, present and everything in between.

“You will see nice vehicles ranging from the earliest, a 1952 Beetle, up to current production vehicles,” said Vonwerssowetz .

Although there are only a certain number of spots at the event for Volkswagen models, attendees will see additional models due to the many people who travel to the event in their very own Volkswagen cars.

“A lot of people come in their Volkswagens, so even though they fill up all the spots, I would say there are over 400 Volkswagen models with people driving in their cars,” said Snyder.

When asked what made him interested in Volkswagen, Vonwerssowetz said, “I don’t know what it is, there is something magical about the bug.”

Attendees of all ages will have the chance to experience hundreds of Volkswagen models along with food vendors, games and prizes, including a brand new transmission. Along with the car show, attendees can participate in the one of the largest Swap Meets in the Southeast featuring used and new Volkswagen parts along with jewelry and clothing. Attendees can also choose to bring their RVs and camp out for the event at Camp Jordan. In addition, the world famous Von Hot Rod will be at the event, adding his one of a kind style to the vehicles.

When asked how many people were expected to be at this years show, Vonwerssowetz said, “By the time you add up all the participants I would estimate around 7,000 people.”

Come join the crowd this Saturday, April 8 through Sunday, April 9 with your family and friends and head over to “Bug-a-Palüza” at Camp Jordan for an extraordinary Volkswagen show.

The event will run from April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold for $5 for all weekend access, and children under 12 may enter for free. For more information, visit bugapaluza.com.