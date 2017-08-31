CAB aims to provide students with entertaining events

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer—

Movies, Grocery Bingo and other entertainment are extensively brought to campus through the efforts of the Campus Activities Board.

CAB is the programming board on UTC campus. The executive board is comprised of ten students, three executive officers and seven chairs. These seven programming chairs plan UTC events from start to finish, and are assisted by the Volunteer Board, which helps them staff many of these events.

But just how does CAB decide on and plan potential events? Savannah Roder said CAB plans events by attempting to create a diverse calendar with many different events sprinkled throughout the year.

CAB has many more events planned in the upcoming year, averaging about one event a week.

“The easiest ones are any of the events that we know students are excited about. Knowing that students are excited about the event is what drives us,” Roder said.

In contrast, the hardest events to place are the ones where a certain program is undergoing a major change.

“The hardest ones are when we are trying to revamp a traditional program or when the goals of our program have shifted,” she said. “Changing a program makes it difficult, but some of my favorite programs have been ones that have been revamped!”

“An event that we revamped was a “finals celebration.” Last year, we created a new program called “Moc Mayhem.” The event was a collaboration between our past Mocs After Dark Chair, Sarah Hall, and our past Small Concerts Chair, me, and featured inflatables, free food, and a band. It was like a festival right on Chamberlain Field, and I loved it!“ commented Roder.

However, all of these events require funding.

CAB’s events are funded through option one, which students can chose at the beginning of each semester on their My MocsNet homepage. The Student Programming Allocation Committee then portions out the funding to registered student organizations.

“I believe that CAB happens to be a great way to get out and have fun at UTC. It provides UTC students an opportunity to take a break from studying and hang out with their friends. I would recommend going to their events on campus for anyone looking for something to do. It’s also a great way to meet new people,” said student Connor McLaughlin, a junior from Franklin.

The student body can also attend CAB meetings, which occur every other Monday, starting the first day of classes each semester at 3:30 p.m. in the University Center.

If a student wants to get involved with CAB, they are able to do so once Volunteer Applications open August 28, 2017 on MocSync. CAB encourages potential members to pay attention to their social media as the date gets closer.