Car flips in Heritage Plaza, turns fatal

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

A woman was killed in a car crash Friday night after flipping her car in Heritage Plaza.

Police responded to a report of a car crash around 11:35 p.m. Friday night after a woman and her passenger broke through barricades on top of Cardiac Hill. The car traveled down Cardiac Hill until hitting a large object in Heritage plaza that flipped the car onto its top.

WRCB reported that the woman, who was identified as 47-year-old Kimberly A. Payne, passed away from her injuries on the site. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Chattanooga Police Department are leading the investigation.