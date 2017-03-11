Car flips in Heritage Plaza, turns fatal

By Alina Hunter-Grah, News Editor —

A woman was killed in a car crash Friday night after flipping her car in Heritage Plaza.

Police responded to a report of a car crash around 11:35 p.m. Friday night after a woman and her passenger broke through barricades on top of Cardiac Hill. The car traveled down Cardiac Hill until hitting a large object in Heritage plaza that flipped the car onto its top.

WRCB reported that the woman, who was identified as 47-year-old Kimberly A. Payne, passed away from her injuries on the site. The passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Chattanooga Police Department are leading the investigation.

Alina Hunter-Grah

Alina Hunter-Grah

News Editor

Alina is a junior Communications major with a minor in Political Science from Clarksville, Tenn. Alina is also the official Chattanooga Correspondent for 2nd & Church, a literary magazine based out of Nashville, Tenn. Alina dreams of being an investigative journalist or political reporter.

