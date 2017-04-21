Career center offers advice to those who want a productive summer

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer —

As summer approaches, a question that many students may face is how to use the vast amount of time presented to students in the form of summer vacation productively.

The director of the Career and Student Employment Center, Robert Liddell, sought to out to answer this question by speaking on how students can make the most of their summer vacation.

Liddell said that summer jobs come in three varieties: building resume experience, building a bank account, or both.

“Increasingly, we’re told by employers that candidates with some experience seem to do better when joining their organizations right after graduation.” said Liddell.

Liddell claims this approach only makes sense if a new employee enters a job with similar work conditions and experiences to a previous job they had.

Liddell also emphasizes that students should not overlook opportunities in their selected field because they are unpaid, stating that the know-how and network will be a reward in itself. Despite this, Liddell also asserts that there is nothing wrong with taking a job for the pay, and that summer jobs that are within a student’s field of expertise, or focus area, and paid are competitive and thus could difficult to get into.

When asked about skills that may be worth learning, Liddell mentioned three approaches.

The first approach is for a student to find something they have no knowledge of, and work hard to obtain a basic understanding of the subject. Doing so is similar to creatio ex nihilo (or creation out of nothing) and is an extremely difficult process.

A second approach involves a skill or area of learning that is under-developed and promising to a student, with the goal not being to achieve mastery but instead proficiency of the skill. Liddell assured that with a decent amount of expertise, students can level their weaknesses and strengths, which unfortunately leads to monotony.

A third path draws upon strengths-based psychology. Liddell notes that investing greatly and frequently in your demonstrated strengths brings terms associated with “expert,” “subject-master,” and “thought leader.” towards a student.

Liddell quotes Tom Rath about overcoming deficits and developing natural talents:

“Overcoming deficits is an essential part of the fabric of our culture,” Rath wrote. “Our books, movies, and folklore are filled with stories of the underdog who beats one-in-a-million odds. [We] see these heroes as being the epitome of the American Dream and set [our] sights on conquering major challenges. Unfortunately, this is taking the path of most resistance.”

Rather than frustrate well-intended improvement in an identified area, Rath offers the following, “When we’re about to put most of our energy into developing our natural talents, extraordinary room for growth exists. So, a revision to the “You-can-be-anything-you-want-to-be” maxim might be more accurate: You cannot be anything you want to be—but you can be a lot more of who you already are.”

However, Liddell affirms that students tread with caution over these statements, as when students set out to achieve balance in life, it is beneficial to determine the limits of your shortcomings. Instead of being extremely skilled in every category of life, Liddell encourages students to rely on integrity, connect with others through communication and keeping promises, and to have a familiarity with the world’s greatest treasures and practice sound calculation & critical literacy.