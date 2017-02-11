CFC’s Friendly Against MLS Expansion has been Years in the Making

By John Mitchell, Sports Editor —

Having the latest Major League Soccer expansion franchise — Atlanta United FC — play their first match inside Finley Stadium has taken years of planning by Chattanooga FC General Manager Sean McDaniel. Surprisingly, his team wasn’t always meant to be the opponent.

“When this season started to plot out for them, we approached them and said come here and play another team,” McDaniel said. “We wanted them to play like a South American team, but the team they were going to play was just going to be way too expensive to bring them here. So they just called one day and said ‘why don’t we just play you guys’?”

With the blessing of CFC Head Coach Bill Elliott, the offer was accepted. From then on, the challenge for Elliot and his coaching staff was rounding up a squad to face an Atlanta team with a payroll exceeding $1 million.

“When we learned it was a possibility, we reached out to our veteran players to see who could be available,” Elliot said. “Unfortunately a lot of our guys are NCAA guys and we can’t use them right now because their rules don’t allow for it.”

From there, the squad was filled with older players that are out of school, and NAIA players that are allowed to compete under the current rules.

In addition to putting together a team on the fly, Coach Elliot and Chattanooga FC will be on the pitch Saturday with a team that has never been seen before. Luckily, Elliott’s experience around the game has landed him a glimpse of insight into MLS’s latest franchise.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of their players in the past, and even train one of their guys,” Elliot said. “Still, there’s no tape on them so that makes it hard to prepare for.”

The secret of Atlanta United is anticipated to be revealed in front of a nice crowd, inside of the same Finley Stadium that hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team’s friendly against Jamaica less than two weeks ago.

“The thing about this time of the year is that we never have soccer,” McDaniel said, “So to have our national team here the week before, and great weather expected, I think the soccer gods are smiling on us.”

The CFC roster for Saturday’s friendly should have some familiar faces for fans of Chattanooga’s semi-pro soccer club. Mix that with a good amount of Atlanta United fans expected to make the trip down, and what’s left should be entertaining for all in attendance.

“This is a good chance to evaluate a lot of new faces, but we have to keep the fans in mind as well,” Coach Elliott. “So in the first half, our fans should see a lot of familiar faces, and in the second half they’ll see a lot of new ones.”

