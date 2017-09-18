Chancellor sets goals during State of the University

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer—

Chancellor Steven Angle highlighted a series of goals during his State of the University Address at the West Campus housing construction site on Sept. 15.

In honor of the university’s 131st anniversary, Angle gave his speech before a wide array of students, faculty and staff.

“Today will be a call to arms, the beginning of the discussion and development of an action plan,” said Angle, who went on to talk about the several goals of the university.

The first goal Angle mentioned was about transforming lives through meaningful learning experiences, and he said several advances have been made in this area.

Angle said that one of these advances is that student athletes topped a 3.0 GPA for seven consecutive semesters, and 63 percent of student athletes made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Moreover, the “Lucky 13” Occupational Therapy studies group, who graduated in May, all became among the first students to earn a newly accredited Doctorate of Occupational Therapy.

“Our students, faculty, and staff are receiving awards and having huge impact on our campus, our community, and their academic fields,” said Angle.

The second goal Angle brought up is about inspiring, nurturing, and empowering scholarship, creativity, discovery, innovation and entrepreneurial initiatives.

In relation to the second goal, Angle said that university officials started the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner concentration, with members of the first graduating class either obtaining a master’s degree of science in nursing or a post-master’s certificate.

Active and collaborative student learning matters a lot to Angle, who went on to discuss the subject in great detail.

“It matters because student learning defines UTC. It matters because this is who we are. We educate students to be prepared citizens of our society, not just to master the content of an academic major. At our core and in our part, we are a liberal arts institution,” said Angle.

The second goal also mentions that Cornerstones Inc., which is Chattanooga’s only non-profit historic preservation organization, established the Cornerstones Professor in Residence at UTC. This program is being led by Andrew Smith, a local educator, architect and preservationist.

Angle said that the university is dedicated to creating more programs like this.

“Our energy is directed toward expanding and institutionalizing comprehensive and collaborative learning that provide a practical experience as well as multicultural understanding that our students need to be engaged citizens of our society,” said Angle.

The third goal Angle mentioned ensured the stewardship of resources through strategic alignment and investments.

Angle said that one breakthrough in this area involves the West Campus Housing site construction. Set to open in Fall 2018, the $70 million facility will offer two-person suites and contain 600 students. West Campus will also include a parking garage.

Chancellor Angle said that another way this resource stewardship has been put to use is through Cooper Tong, a chemical engineering major, who went to Japan to work in nanotechnology to develop stem cells in real world applications.

The final goal Angle pushed embraced diversity and inclusion as a path to excellence and societal change.

Angle said that proof of this goal includes the development of The Accessible Technology Initiative, which ensures that information technology resources and services are accessible to all students, faculty and staff.

Furthermore, the final goal Angle mentioned also expanded on an experience called the Art for All Project, where engineering students designed devices for people with disabilities that will help them create artwork.

Angle said that the university should give students more opportunities like this that will give them experience with real world problem solving.

“We must expand the learning experience to be collaborative with faculty, create team approaches to problem solving, and provide hands-on community-based initiatives that are translatable to a career,” said Angle.

Angle said that based on the university’s growth, the goals seem to be an effective catalyst for rapid success on campus.

“Everyone has done an incredible job, but now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Now is the time for action and hard work,” said Angle.