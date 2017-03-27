Chatman looks to embrace leadership role

By Sarah Catherine Baker, Staff Writer —

New season means new leaders. With six players graduating this year, the UTC men’s basketball team will look to other players to lead the team this next season. Rodney Chatman, Lithonia, Georgia, plans to be one of those leaders.

Chatman is a currently finishing his first full year at UTC as a student athlete on the men’s basketball team. He saw playing time this past season and received extended playing time close to the end of the season.Although the season didn’t end like the men had hoped for, Chatman said he saw it as an opportunity to make the team even better for next season.

“You have to learn from it,” said Chatman. “You can’t dwell on the past. Learn and do better next season.”

With Chatman as a rising sophomore, he will be given the opportunity to be a team leader from here on out. He gave credit to former teammate and senior Greg Pryor for teaching him leadership skills. Chatman ended up starting the final two games of the season due to a hand injury that Pryor suffered following the home loss to Mercer on Feb. 25.

“Playing behind Greg Prior was good,” said Chatman. “We always talk about what it takes to be a leader. He has taught me about things he’s gone through and how he’s gotten through. And seeing how far he has come, I just try to be like Greg Pryor and lead like him.”

Chatman said that in order to prepare for this upcoming season, he keeps in mind physical and mental preparation.

“Physically we prepare in the weight room getting stronger and in the gym getting better. Mentally we prepare by watching film, see all the errors you made last year and correct them.”

During the offseason, the team has time to improve on areas that need to be better, on and off the court.

“Holding each other accountable. Don’t cut corners because that extra step may get us to where we need to be,” said Chatman when talking about the things he thinks the team needs to focus on to improve their game next semester.

With big shoes to fill on the court, Chatman said he expects big things from the team for each player to step up. Chatman said, “I expect all of us to be together. Be a team. Be one. Work hard. Do it for the next man. Don’t be selfish. Everyone has to be unselfish and willing to win. I expect big things from all of us. One person can’t win a game. It’s a team effort so I expect us all to step up.”