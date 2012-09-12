Chattanooga 101: five fun facts

By Gabrielle Chevalier, Chattanooga, TN–While most people know about the Tennessee Aquarium or the infamous “incredible stench” as a writer visiting the city for Au tomobile Magazine described it last year, there are many facts about the city that most visitors– even some residents– do not know about.

The city is home to some famous people, such as famous blues singer Bessie Smith, R and B singer Usher, actor Samuel L. Jackson, actor Leslie Jordan and NFL players Terrell Owens and Peyton Manning, to name a few. The MoonPie was created in Chattanooga in 1917, and the world’s first franchised Coca–Cola bottling plant was built here as well, according to an article from the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Two local lawyers built the bottling company after buying the bottling rights from the owner for only $1. Ross’s Landing is not just a scenic riverfront location, but actually a historically significant place. It is, in fact, the location where Chattanooga, originally started as a trading post, began, Dr. Daryl Black, executive director for the Chattanooga History Center, said.

The removal of the Cherokee people from the area in what became known as The Trail of Tears also began at . The Walnut Street Bridge, another popular scenic location, was once longest pedestrian bridge, covering half a mile of the Tennessee River.

The bridge is 120 years old, according to the Parks Foundation website, and was almost demolished before locals raised awareness and funds to restore the bridge. It reopened to the public in 1993. Chattanooga was formerly considered the most polluted city in America, announced by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1969, according to the Air Pollution Control Bureau website.

Shortly thereafter, the city created an organization dedicated to improving the air quality and pollution level of the city, which has since been raised drastically.