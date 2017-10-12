Chattanooga Head Race Regatta to fill the waters of Tennessee River

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer —

Chattanooga’s beautiful waters will be filled with over 1,000 athletes competing in the Chattanooga Head Race regatta on Oct. 14.

For those who might not be familiar with the term regatta, it is a generic term for a boating competition. The Chattanooga Head Race is specifically a rowing regatta, in contrary to a sailing regatta. Hundreds of high school, college and club athletes will come to Chattanooga to compete for a title in the annual Chattanooga Head Race.

This year is particularly special as this will be the 25th Anniversary of the Chattanooga Head Race. Director of the regatta, Mike Connors, is excited to see the wide range of attendees that come out for the event.

“We will see rowers ages 12 through 80,” said Connors. “It is truly a sport you can participate in your entire life.”

The Lookout Rowing Club started the Chattanooga Head Race in 1993 at Ross’ Landing and began by just wading boats in the water. At its start, there were about 100 boats competing which has now expanded to over 450 boats and 1,500 athletes participating in events.

Despite the title “Head Race” the boats do not actually race head to head. The boats start in a series and are measured across the course through a synchronized timing system between the start and finish line.

“They are racing against the clock,” said Connors, “The boat that covers the 5K course in the fastest time wins.”

Most of the competitors come from the Southeastern part of the U.S. including Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana. Master Rowers come from club programs and are over the age of 22 where they fall into a bracketed category to compete.

Chattanooga’s very own UTC Rowing Team will also be participating in this event for the 25th year in a row. According to President of the Rowing Team, Olivia Been, the group has been training non-stop since the first day of classes.

“We practice every morning at 5:45 and at each workout we have a regatta in mind,” said Been.

The team is extremely familiar with the course, which takes away some element of stress for them when competing. The away teams will struggle with not knowing where they are on the course, in contrary to the UTC Rowing Team who will feel right at home on the river.

“I am excited to see how the crew will use that to our advantage,” said Been.

As the regatta approaches, the group’s mindset this week is on training to place in the competition. The group is a proud supporter of club and varsity sports all over campus and would love support from UTC students on a day they have worked extremely hard for. Been loves her team and is proud of what they has accomplished since their start.

“Some of the most spirited individuals I’ve met since coming to school here are on the team with me,” said Been.

With over 5,000 predicted to attend the event, the rowers will have plenty of support as they put their skills and hard work to the test.

Multiple hotels in the Chattanooga area are welcoming guests and offering discounted room prices to make your stay more affordable and allow more guests at the regatta. Panera Bread is also offering breakfast, boxed lunches and refreshments for volunteers and referees.

Volunteers are welcomed and appreciated to provide support for the competitors. Students are encouraged to visit the river this week to witness the UTC Rowing Team along with teams from all around the U.S. compete for a place in this years Chattanooga Head Race.

For more information on the regatta, please visit www.chattanoogaheadrace.com