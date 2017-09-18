Chattanooga hosts international dog disc competition

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor —

Coolidge Park in Chattanooga’s Northshore has made an exception to their ban on dogs in the park for this year’s Skyhoundz Classic World Championship, a disc dog competition.

The sport of disc dog can be defined as anything involving the throwing of a disc to a dog. This includes distance, freestyle and accuracy tossing competitions.

Skyhoundz hosts the largest disc dog competition internationally that draws in competitors from nearly every continent. Chattanooga will be hosting 200 competitors from China, Japan, Columbia, Mexico, Italy, Argentina, Canada and the United States. This year’s Classic World Championship will be held in Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park on Sept. 23-24.

Co-founder of Skyhoundz, Peter Bloeme, tells spectators to expect an electric environment with dogs and people everywhere. There will be dogs from the size of German Shepherds down to Yorkies and Corgis.

The event includes divisions for micro dogs, youth handlers and pairs freestyle which has two handlers performing tricks with one dog.

The involvement of younger people ages 15 and below in the sport is just one group in the many that have been tapped to make the sport more inclusionary.

Skyhoundz offers training videos for beginners to disc dog in several languages to increase the internationally participation. Dogs, as well, are not experiencing discrimination in the disc dog world – three-legged dogs, mutts and all sized dogs are welcomed.

“The ultimate goal of disc dog sports is to have fun,” said Bloeme. “Even beginners to the sport will actually participate with their dog, and it creates a special bond.”

There are additionally health benefits for the dogs and their handlers alike. Bloeme suggests anyone interested in the sport should try it as it will be fun for all involved.

“Whether people are interested in competing or just playing with their dog,” said Bloeme. “We want to develop the sport to make everyone feel welcome.”

Bloeme has been a part of the disc and disc dog community since he was 14. He was a human disc competitor and world champion before adopting his own dog and starting disc dog training.

“I grew up with and love dogs,” said Bloeme. “My first dog of my own ended up being really good at [disc dog] and we competed together.”

The pair remained undefeated until they retired. Bloeme wanted to develop a stronger community for the sport and co-founded Skyhoundz in 2000.

The Skyhoundz Classic World Championship will be held in Coolidge Park on Sept. 23-24 starting at 9 a.m. each day. Competitors had to pre-qualify, but the events are free for spectators. For more information about disc dog and the competition itself, visit https://skyhoundz.com/.