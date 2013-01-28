Chattanooga shows outdoor enthusiasm, philanthropy, by bringing in Color Me Rad 5K

By Editorial, Chattanooga, TN—Chattanooga is a city for outdoor enthusiasts, which can easily be seen from the pre-dawn runners that filter through downtown

to get in a good workout before heading to work.

Chattanooga’s mountains and trails provide great entertainment and tranquility for a plethora of bicyclists, hikers, and climbers; thus, land marking Chattanooga as an outdoorsy city.

Well, the outdoor enthusiasts of Chattanooga won’t be disappointed with a new 5K headed here in March.

The 5k, called Color Me Rad, will plaster its runners with paint every five minutes during the race.

This will be done by the Color Bomb Squad set up throughout Chattanooga. The Color Bomb Squad will be comprised of those who rather splash the runners with paint than run in the 5K. By the end of the race, runners will be completely covered in layers from the paint bombs.

Runners and volunteers for the Color Bomb Squad can enjoy this race to fullest while knowing benefits will be going to the Make-A-Wish East Tennessee Foundation.

This race is clearly a win/win. It’s definitely more exciting than a race where nothing happens except for the typical encounter with a water cup that is being passed off to a runner.

Chattanooga has really out done itself with this outdoors event by incorporating some fun aspects for the runners while still making sure that some proceeds from the race are going to benefit a charity.

Chattanooga is not just a sports enthusiast city. It is a city that takes 5K’s like this and uses the money made to help others. This can also be seen when the city hosts the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure annually.

This city really tries to bring in fun events for its inhabitants by maintaining its title as an outdoorsy, sports enthusiast city while also choosing events that will help others.