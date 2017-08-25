Chattanoogans join together to support DACA

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer

Everyone who is born in the United States inherits a certain amount of unalienable rights that are guaranteed to us by our federal government. Now, if you no longer have these rights, then legally, you wouldn’t be able to get a license, get a job, or even continue to be enrolled at UTC.

This is the circumstance for the 8,000 recipients of DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and the fear of losing these rights is an ongoing worry in their minds. Ten states, including Tennessee, are threatening to sue President Trump if he does not eradicate the program by Sept. 5.

“The only thing separating me from American citizens is a piece of paper,” said Alondra Gomez, a freshman from Chattanooga. “America is my home.”

Most people who are involved in the program came to the United States with their parents when they were under the age of five. This means that illegally immigrating to America was not a conscious decision for them, yet they still face severe consequences for it.

However, with the DACA program they are able to receive benefits such as temporary rights; these are things that normal Americans never have to worry about being taken away. In order to raise more awareness about what is happening in our state, Gomez, a recipient of DACA, and her husband Jared Steiman attended a rally in Nashville.

“We attended the rally to speak to the GOP about the problem,” said Steiman, a sophomore from Chattanooga. “It was the first time that we had done anything like that and it inspired us to keep pushing.”

In an effort to continue that momentum, Steiman and Gomez took charge of leading a rally in Chattanooga. They held a poster making party on Aug. 18 where they informed people about the program and how it has impacted people that you would never expect. Many participants were not previously aware of DACA, but they didn’t stop them from taking an extremely active role in spreading the word from that point on.

“I’m excited to be a part of making a big difference and making a change,” said Emily Wilson, a freshman from Martin, Tennessee.

The rally took place on Aug. 19 and many students, teachers, and fellow co-workers of Gomez showed up to show their support. The crowd walked the streets chanting messages to inspire anyone who heard them to take action. Along the way they had speakers who shared touching stories about what it’s like living as a DACA recipient in America.

“I think the impact of the rally will ultimately be successful, but the real outcome will be from the news stories and the decision of President Trump,” said Steiman.