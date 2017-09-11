What the Chuck? a profile on Chuck Cantrell

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor —

Despite his email and train-driving fame and attribution of “the man, the myth, the legend,” Chuck Cantrell is a part of UTC’s campus like the rest of us.

Chuck Cantrell is the Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing at UTC. He is involved in the shaping of the campus’s image in all forms: brochures and publications, news coverage, media relations and campus events. He also serves as the station manager of WUTC.

Cantrell is most known, however, for his work as the “email guy” because his name is frequently attached to emails from the university.

“I like being the email guy because I understand that’s how most students interact with me,” said Cantrell. “It tells me I’m a point of contact for them. That as bad as things might get, they know there’s Chuck. I find it a great honor that comes with great responsibility.”

That responsibility is tested whenever he receives a snarky response to an email. Cantrell will reply to these replies politely but urges the campus to remember that there’s a real person behind the emails. Though despite the occasional negative reaction, he feels comfortable in his reputation on campus.

“Everywhere I go on campus students recognize me as the email guy and are excited to have their picture made with me,” said Cantrell. “If they genuinely thought they were malicious emails, I don’t think they would be as friendly with me.”

Cantrell’s fame is evident in the lore and memes created about him constantly. Cantrell has heard all the stories whether it be that he’s not real or actually just a pile of squirrels.

Cantrell hopes these myths will diminish though as he continues to have a growing presence on campus, both physically and through social media. A new Snapchat series, “What the Chuck,” is in development to further connect students with Cantrell and the campus.

Laura Bond, a staff writer in the Communications and Marketing office, is crucial to the university’s social media presence and the new series.

“We decided to leverage Chuck Cantrell as one of our best campus assets,” said Bond. “We want to personalize and humanize him to help connect students to the campus.”

“What the Chuck” will be running bi-weekly on the university’s snapchat, @UTChattanooga, starting on Sept. 13. Students are encouraged to submit questions through social media.

Cantrell has final say about what questions he’ll answer, but veterans of his media writing class will know that he will gladly discuss his love for Star Wars.

“I want [the series] to be about the campus, and not just me,” said Cantrell. “I want to help make their experience better.”

Cantrell is devoted to the near 12,000 students on campus saying he feels a connection to them all. While he only actually teaches 16 students a semester, he feels that all 11,700 on campus are his own.

“I take the responsibility of helping them and being a part of the life on campus very seriously,” said Cantrell. “College is the time to explore new ideas, to meet new people, and you should take advantage of that to the fullest extent you can.”

Cantrell is happy to promote this university and education as a whole because of the great impact it has had upon his own life. His mother was in high school when he was born, but she always pushed him to work hard and go to college.

“I could have taken an entirely different path, but I didn’t because education was important to me and my family,” said Cantrell. “And now I get to sell a product, an idea, a concept that truly changes lives. I believe it, and I know it everyday because I’m living it.”

His current fame doesn’t encompass his entire time on campus, however. Cantrell has been an employee at UTC since March 31, 1986 where he as worked in the same department. Prior to being a university employee, he was a student at UTC for both his bachelor’s degree in communication and master’s degree in public administration. The move to working for the university in public relations started as a practical decision, but Cantrell says it paid off.

“I loved my time as a student here at UTC, but I never thought too much about working here until the position came open,” said Cantrell. “I’ve loved every second of every day of my time here.”