Club Baseball moving towards spring schedule opener

By Anthony Sigismond, Staff Writer —

Last year the club baseball team shocked everyone when their Cinderella story delivered a happily ever after ending following their win in the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) DII World Series. Now after being promoted to DI, the Mocs have their chance to show how good they are from the start.

Chattanooga announced their spring schedule recently for the 2017 season. The schedule includes big named schools and new conference rivals including: Alabama, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

“Now we have some notoriety from the university,” said club president Nathaniel Ortiz. “The guys really enjoy getting some recognition around after all the hard work we put in last year. It also put a target on our back so a lot of teams look forward to facing us now. We are going to have to exceed last year’s expectations.”

The club team will compete in the South Atlantic-West conference this year where they will play 18 conference games against some of the aforementioned teams. As if the order was not tall enough, their schedule also includes three non-conference games against teams like Eastern Kentucky and Michigan State.

As for what it takes to reach the postseason, they will have to come out on top of their subdivision to advance to regionals. If they get past regionals they go on to the NCBA DI World Series where they would have to face seven other teams who have also been through the gauntlet and came out as regional champions. But after being doubted a season ago, the Mocs are once again out to prove the doubters wrong.

“We went from being ranked No. 1 in Division II to getting one vote to even being considered ranked,” said Ortiz. “We are at the bottom of the barrel for Division I right now, but I think people are kind of sleeping on us. I do not think they see much in us, but we are out to prove them wrong.”

UTC will have their first chance to show what they are made of on Feb. 18 when Ole Miss comes to the Scenic City on Opening Day.

