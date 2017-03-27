Club Baseball travels to Florida for NCBA Spring Tournament

By Calvin Smith, Staff Writer —

Coming off of spring break the UTC club baseball team has an overall record of 10-2. The Mocs continued their strong play on a trip to Florida for the NCBA Spring Break Tournament.

To make the trip down to Florida the team worked a local cheerleading competition to raise funds. Without local support for the Mocs, it would’ve been much more difficult for the team to get down to Florida.

UTC split in their two games over the break, beating SUNY Brockport 7-5. Following the win, the Mocs took a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Purdue. Spring break certainly was drama filled when UTC played Purdue.

When asked about the Purdue game, third baseman Braxton Brinkley let out a frustrating sigh. The Mocs were down three runs heading into the last inning, but miraculously tied the game in the top half of the 7th. Purdue worked their way to have the bases loaded with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th.

The Mocs only need one out to escape the bases loaded jam as Purdue hit a routine ground ball to third. Third baseman Braxton Brinkley ran to tag third base after some indecision, but the game ended on a controversial safe call which led to Purdue earning the walk off win.

When asked about the Purdue game, Brinkley admitted the team was pretty down after suffering the tough loss, “I think we took that one kind of rough, but we were out on spring break having fun so it was there for the night then we forgot about it the next day.”

Shaking off that brutal loss is crucial for the Mocs before their next opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama is undefeated so far this season and is considered as the favorite to win the conference.

For the chance to repeat as National Champions, UTC must beat Alabama to win their conference and make the postseason. UTC knows they have a target on their back after their success last season, but the name “Alabama” stirs in their hearts and adds extra motivation.

Left fielder Cole Thiede said the series against the Crimson Tide is a “must win” in order to stay in the postseason hunt. Thiede expects a solid pitching staff from Alabama, “I expect a solid fastball with some off speed pitches they can get over the plate for strikes.”

In UTC’s quest to repeat as champions the road runs through the Crimson Tide as of right now. UTC plays Alabama on April 1 and 2 at Red Bank High School.