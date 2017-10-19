Club Spotlight: Q&A with ultimate frisbee club president

By Daniel Rivera, Staff Writer —

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga offers many different club sport opportunities including the ultimate frisbee team.

The Echo sat down with Jason Raymond, who is club president and team captain, to discuss various different aspects about the ultimate frisbee team at UTC and how you can join.

How did you become the captain of the team?

“Well, I was the captain of the team last year. I was a junior at the time and the leadership from the previous year told me I should run for captain. Luckily, I was voted in and this year I was (assigned) to be the president and the captain of the team. I take care of pretty much all of the strategic side, the money, pretty much everything on and off the field.”

How many years have you been playing ultimate frisbee?

“I’ve played for four years. This is my fourth year, I started freshman year, pretty much with no experience. I just heard about it from the community and I decided to just try it. Ultimate frisbee and I just fell in love, it was great.”

Do you have any tips for people who want to join?

“One thing that we do at the orientation tables is we just tell the rising freshman, it’s college. It’s a great community and you never know if you are going to like it. Just come to practice and if you don’t like it, you don’t have to come back. Just give it a shot.”

Are there any fees in join?

“Yes, we charge fees every semester. We usually charge veterans with returning player dues, but we tend not to charge freshmen dues. We don’t charge freshmen in order to encourage them to come out and give the club a shot.”

Do you guys compete in any tournaments?

“Yeah, the fall is kind of our preseason and spring is our real season. In the fall we usually go to three or four tournaments and focus on the rookies, the new guys. We really watch their development and their skill set. We then select the best 27 ish guys to be part of the roster. We then compete in regionals and if we do well in regionals, then we go to nationals. Nationals is the top goal that every club strives for.”

Is the ultimate frisbee team active on social media?

“Yeah, we have a Facebook and a Twitter account. We post highlight reels and we have a lot of social media activity.

Have many people are in the club right now?

“We started with 90 players and only three dropped and now have are down to 50 players with one more tournament left in the preseason. We are going to go with an A and B squad. So the freshman right now are working hard to make the final roster. Each year the team has grown consistently and this year is the first year we are going to have an A team and B team. That’s always been our goal.”

Is it too late to join?

“It’s never too late to join. We actually had a couple of guys reach out to us this week. It’s easy to catch up. You just have to put in the work to catch up. We are a super inclusive club. We love to have fun and we love to compete.”