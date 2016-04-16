Comedian featured on “America’s Got Talent” to perform at The Comedy Catch all weekend

Dominique Malone, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Looking for something new to do in town? Well, J Chris Newberg aims to please. Newberg has been dazzling cities all over the United States with his unique comedy act, and he will continue to do so at The Comedy Catch here in Chattanooga on Jan. 26, 2017. Additionally, he has a special surprise in store that is unexpected of most comedians. Not only does he make sure your cheeks are permanently red with laughter, but he sings, too.

Newberg’s career started when he auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.” He blew the judges away with his unique talents; everyone except Piers Morgan. After getting past the preliminary rounds, he was voted off the show a few episodes later. Since performing for the reality show, he has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has managed to gather a very strong fan base since being on the show, and he has plans to continue sharing his gifts on TV.

His amazing talents aren’t the only thing that resonate within people after his performance. He is extremely humble and, often times, he rejects the fact that he is funny. The personality that he has is agreeable to his on stage persona, and it creates an almost infectious quality.

“Newberg’s stand up comedy cleverly combines his hilarious and offbeat observations on life with original, acoustic guitar songs and infectious melodies,” said the Laugh Factory Hollywood in the comedian’s online profile. “Picture Bob Dylan and his six-string with Dennis Miller’s incisive and cerebral wit.”

Adding on to his already lengthy list of accomplishments, Newberg is planning a new show with Howie Mandel. According to his personal website, this show will be on NBC Universal and revolve around what he knows best: singing and comedy. The show surely won’t be something to disappoint as long as Newberg is a part of the production.

Moreover, based on his recognition and increasing amount of fans, it seems that J Chris Newberg will exceed expectations. So, if you haven’t already, go out and buy a ticket to watch him at The Comedy Catch this Thursday through Sunday. Give yourself a new experience and a new artist obsession all in one. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit: thecomedycatch.com.