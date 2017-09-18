Commentary: Advice from a Senior Citizen: Get involved

By Heather Newlin, Copy Editor —

My weekly commitments, as a rule, are all contained between the hours of nine and five… except the Echo. My evenings at news meetings and sunset paper critiques have been the most prolific part of my education at UTC. I’ve learned more from putting together this paper than from writing and that I’ve turned in for a grade.

At the echo, I spent three semesters submitting an article a week, and now I’m in my third semester on the editorial staff contributing as copy editor. Writing articles every week for so long gave me the practice that a semester of media writing dreams about teaching. And editing taught me enough AP style to only mildly, instead of sufficiently, disappoint Dr. McCluskey.

I have really benefited from the resources UTC offers for me to practice real work. I have no idea what opportunities like the Echo exist in other departments because I’ve spent my four years practicing passing people on the tiny Frist staircase and not walking up the EMCS hill. But I do know that being involved just that little bit more has given me a huge hand up into my career. I didn’t even know editing was a job until I started contributing to the paper, and now I want to go into editing as a career.

If this sounds like an advertisement, honestly it is; I’m graduating in December, and if you want my job at the echo, shoot me an email- (it pays). But I would encourage anyone who is involved enough on campus to be reading the opinion section of the paper to jump in somewhere and appreciate the giving tree that is UTC.