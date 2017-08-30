Commentary: ESPN removes announcer from game in Charlottesville

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

Due to the recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, ESPN decided to remove Asian announcer Robert Lee from calling the University of Virginia-William and Mary season opener on Sept. 2 in Charlottesville “simply because of the coincidence of his name.”

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia has been all over the news within the last month due to white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members clashing with counter protesters over the removal of the Robert E. Lee Statue. During the protests, counter protester Heather Heyer was killed and 19 others were injured when a man linked to neo-Nazi beliefs reportedly drove his car into a crowd.

ESPN released a statement following the announcement of removing Lee from working the game in Charlottesville.

“We collectively made the decision with Robert to switch games as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name,” said ESPN. “In that moment it felt right to all parties. It’s a shame that this is even a topic of conversation and we regret that who calls play by play for a football has become an issue.”

In my opinion, I think ESPN is completely wrong for removing Lee from announcing the game in Charlottesville just “simply because of the coincidence of his name.” Lee is an Asian that ironically just happens to have the same name of General Robert E. Lee, who had his statue torn down by protesters in Charlottesville.

ESPN tried to avoid backlash by removing Lee but they ultimately received more backlash for making such an abrupt and wrong decision. ESPN tried to be too politically correct in this situation and it backfired in a major way.

Lee has been reassigned by ESPN to announce the Pittsburgh-Youngstown State game on the same day as the game in Charlottesville.