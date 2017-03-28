Commentary: I hate Shaq’s statue

By John Mitchell, Sports Editor–

My parents were the type of parents that only bought me a new pair of shoes when the ones I had were completely unwearable. During my first week of middle school, I made the mistake of choosing kicks from Wal-Mart for my one pair.

I remember turning into the aisle and seeing this boldly black shoe that felt like I was petting my cat when I rubbed my hand against it. The shoe turned out to be the signature shoe of arguably the most dominating basketball player in the history of the world: Shaquille O’Neal. I found that out by the emblem on the side –a platinum, quarter-sized Shaq doing a chin up on a rim he dunked on.

Long story short, I wore the shoes to school and got clowned everyday for it. By boys and girls. I couldn’t get a female to return my calls for months.

This traumatic memory was plunged up from my subconscious last week when Shaq received his own statue in front of the Lakers’ home arena in Los Angeles. Now, every man woman and child who crosses the threshold into the Staples Center will be greeted by a gigantic bronze replica of seven-foot-one freak of nature hovering above them.

Initial reviews suggest Shaq’s statue to be the greatest artistic rendering of a professional athlete of all time, but, for obvious reasons, I can’t bring myself to believe it.

To me, immortalizing humans with statues seems to be a little outdated. Like 16th century outdated; and to resurrect a statue of someone that’s still alive is just too eerie for me. Did nobody learn from the Joe Paterno situation?

It’s 2017 everybody. We’re already falling behind the Jetson’s prediction of having floating cars and interconnected tubes that get us to work, so erecting holograms of people seems like a good start to bridge us into the future.

Imagine walking around the Staples Center to see iconic statues of Magic Johnson and Jerry West and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then, you embark upon a long, shoulder-length cloth hanging from the top of the arena that’s used to project a constant vine loop of Shaq’s 10 best dunks in his career. Who wouldn’t sign up to build that?

Maybe they’ll do it for Kobe in a few years. Lord knows if there’s anybody who’s going to break a social norm, it’d be him.