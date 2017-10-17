Commentary: Injury-filled first six weeks in the NFL

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

Over the span of the last two weeks, the NFL has lost three major personalities in the sports industry as Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone), Odell Beckham Jr. (fractured ankle) and JJ Watt (tibial plateau fracture) suffered potential season-ending injuries. This season marks an injured-filled first six weeks in the NFL and it could be detrimental to the league’s ability to market the big-time stars on the gridiron.

The NFL still has stars like Tom Brady, who broke the record for most wins (187) by a QB in NFL history in a win over the Jets, and Antonio Brown, who helped end the Chiefs’ undefeated season with eight receptions, 155 receiving yards and one touchdown in a 19-13 Steelers’ win on Sunday.

The young quarterback trio of Derek Carr, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston have all faced minor injuries at some point in the season. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck still hasn’t played a game this season with a shoulder injury. So that leaves a Monday Night Football matchup between Marcus Mariota, who is fresh off a hamstring injury, and Colts backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This is a primetime game that only a small fraction of the football community can enjoy.

The NFL’s injury list also includes bigger names like Julian Edelman, Brandon Marshall, Greg Olson and Tyler Eifert. The NFL’s injury woes also includes rookie running backs Dalvin Cook, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, and Leonard Fournette, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the LA Rams. All-Pro running back David Johnson is likely out until at least December with a wrist injury.

The year of the injury has the NFL searching for its next big-time star to drive the popularity of the league. Young stars such as quarterback Deshaun Watson or running back Kareem Hunt could be next on the list of NFL big-time stars especially with how large the injury list is throughout the league.

During a football season in which the national audience is more focused on politics rather than what’s happening on the field, the absence of the league’s most prominent stars could prove to be costly. With the lack of a various superstars, the NFL will look to drive the league’s popularity in a different way.