Commentary: Homecoming- High School round two?

By Grace Stafford, Assistant Features Editor —

The week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 at UTC marks the annual celebration of Homecoming week. Starting with the University Day of Service and concluding with the football game against Furman, the week is essentially designed for Greek activities and an excuse for everyone else to party.

Homecoming is historically designed to bring alumni back to their alma mater for a nice nostalgia trip, but there remains a strict delineation between the alumni and student events of Homecoming week. A real glimpse of their former campus can’t be accomplished through a networking mixer and attending the same football game.

Maybe I’m just bitter because Homecoming now lacks the energy that the events in high school had from the parade to the dance. A lot of Homecoming traditions seemed to make a lot more sense for that setting than they do now. There is a theme for the dance, and voting for a Homecoming court had some sense of legitimacy. Voting for a Top MOC and Homecoming Queen is simply a competition among their Greek organizations to have the biggest turnout. At least in high school you might recognize a name or two as long as you didn’t have a incredibly large school.

This year’s theme of “Mocsquerade” is admittedly quite creative; I’m always amazed with the number of puns this campus comes up with including “Mocs.” But why even have a theme? Beyond it serving as inspiration for the banner painting, there’s really no other reason to have it. We don’t have a dance or a parade to utilize this theme, and it instead is just a pun that confuses everyone about why it even exists.

Many of the events of Homecoming week are geared towards those in Greek life, and this made sense when the spirit competition still existed. This year, however, the overall competition (and Step Show, thank goodness) were retired leaving the competition solely within the individual events. Much of the excitement is gone even if the fun events remain.

Really, I’m just thankful for Homecoming, like a majority of those on campus, for the parties and the t-shirts given out at the bonfire every year. Maybe Homecoming isn’t all that bad, as long as we don’t attempt to make it a bigger ordeal than it really is.