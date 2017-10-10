Commentary: UTC’s ill-advised choice in public speaker

By Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Conservative political commentator, writer and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza appeared at UTC on Oct. 9 as part of the 2017 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture Series.

D’Souza is best-known for his movies “2016: Obama’s America” and “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.” His movies have a heavy conservative bias, and he is frequently outspoken about his conservative views on Twitter. Following the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando on June 12, 2016 he tweeted about blaming the victims just a day after the terror attack:

Maybe gay activists will start to realize that playing with snakes–which is to say, coddling Islamic radicals–can be quite dangerous — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 13, 2016

Most recently, D’Souza called Ariana Grande out in a tweet. After the Las Vegas terror attack that occurred on Oct. 2, Grande said that the US needs gun control. D’Souza then replied with a tweet about “bomb control,” where he referenced the terrorist bombing where 22 people died at one of Ariana Grande’s concerts in Manchester, England on May 22.

Did the fact that bombs are illegal prevent what happened at your concert @ArianaGrande ? https://t.co/WcfGdpJWbr — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 4, 2017

D’Souza is not the type of person who should be included in the Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture Series because he not only is willing to blame victims in the wake of terror attacks, but also use the terror attacks as a way to pander to his fan base. He is not someone that the university or the Chancellor should openly invite and support to come speak publicly at our university.

As long as I have been a student here, the university has emphasized inclusiveness. This speaker, being invited and supported by the university, is not inclusive. It’s too late for the university to do anything about it now, but hopefully they will not make this same mistake with someone else in the future.

D’Souza presented “The Moral Case for Capitalism” in the Roland Hayes Auditorium in the Fine Arts Center on Monday at 12 p.m.