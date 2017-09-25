Commentary: DACA, the Dreamers and why you should care

By Haley Doss, Opinion Editor —

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, has been a great source of controversy since our current president announced his plan to end the immigration policy.

For those who do not know, this policy was created by the Obama administration in 2012 and it was designed to allow those who we’re brought into or resided in the United States illegally as minors to be eligible for renewable two-year deferral or work permit.

Elements of DACA were borrowed from the DREAM act, a bill that has been around since 2001, from which the “dreamers” title came about.

The DREAM bill allows minors and those who came into the country as minors conditional residency under the conditions that they provide proof that they entered United States before the age of 16 and must have continuously lived in the country for at least 5 years, graduated from a U.S. high school or GED program, have good character and pass a background check.

According to the Pew Research Center, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services estimate approximately 790,000 young unauthorized immigrants currently are subject to deportation if this policy is overturned. For many of these young peolpe they will be uprooted from all they know.

In my opinion, it seems cruel to strip the dreamers of their lives in this country. Can you imagine if you worked all your life to establish your life in a country you did not choose to come to only to find out, once you have a stable job, home and family, that you have to drop it all?

There are so many questions that arise when I contemplate the effects of ending DACA.

If our current administration wants to stop an influx of immigrants into our country, why can we not focus our efforts there? Why must we attack the most innocent ones, the ones who did not choose to come? The ones who rarely know anything other than their life in this country?

As a young adult, I cannot imagine being subject to deportation in the height of my life. It is a time of freedom, finding yourself and growing into who you are and who you want to be, it should not be disturbed by a intolerant administration.

While I understand that with a new administration comes changes, it is cruel to resend opportunity after these young adults properly worked to achieve their residency? Not to mention they are all required to be working or obtaining a degree without making any trouble. These are not criminals we need to get out of our country. They are residents of this country and they deserve the dream they were promised.