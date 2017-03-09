Crime Log Feb. 23 to Feb. 26

Compiled by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Feb. 23

17-001775 Officers were called to the ARC after a male student was injured. When they arrived at the scene, the student was laying on the floor in the main gym. He told officers he playing basketball when he twisted his knee and heard a pop. He was experiencing pain in his right knee but was conscious and alert. He was placed in a wheelchair and transported to Parkridge ER. Officers gave the student a contact for a ride back to campus if need be.

17-001779 There was a report of disorder in Lot 1. The officer arrived but the suspect had left the scene of the crime. They spoke with the victim and determined there was no physical violence. The officers found the suspect off campus. The suspect was detained and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and Adderall. Chattanooga Police Department will be assisting in the the further investigation.

Feb. 25

17-001830 Around 11 a.m., a male victim was shot near Guerry. A UTC Police officer was stopped after the incident near Maple Street. When UTC Police arrived, medics and Chattanooga Fire Department were on the scene. The victim had been shot in the head and was transported to Erlanger Hospital. He was a non-UTC student that was in town visiting friends. Chattanooga Police Department were then called to the scene. After speaking with those involved, they concluded that the incident occurred off campus near First Baptist Church located at 506 E. 8th St. and Lot H. No weapon was located in the area at the time. Two UTC students gave the Chattanooga Police Department and UTC Police consent to search their residence and no weapon was found there either. Photos and evidence were taken by CPD. The weapon was later located and taken by officers. The incident is under investigation by Chattanooga Police Department.

17-001819 Around 11 p.m., officers stopped a City of Chattanooga Garbage truck for driving the wrong way on a one way road on Houston Street. The driver and passenger were offended that the officer stopped the truck while on their rounds. They were given a warning but the driver requested to take a photo of the officer’s name tag for his supervisor. Officers requested to be informed if the truck was seen on campus again.

Around 3 a.m. the truck was seen on sitting at a stop sign at Houston Street and East Eighth Street. Another complaint was sent in for this incident. The driver and passenger’s identification were requested as well as their supervisor’s contact. The passenger told the officer he was profiling. The officers left the car and told them they would place a complaint with their supervisor and their supervisor could call the officer if he had any questions about the incident.

17-001820 Around 7 p.m., officers were called to the UC after as suspicious person was reported outside the building. An employee called to get assistance into the building safely out of fear of the suspicious person. Police arrived and met with the suspect that exhibited signs of mental health issues. The man had a detained warrant out for his arrest in Ft. Oglethorpe. The warrant was checked but the man was free to go. Officers detained the man and was transported to the Community Kitchen. He was nonviolent and was struggling with his memory.

17-001837 Around 9 p.m., police were called to Johnson Obear for a possible marijuana violation. The call was made by one of the residences that came home, smelled marijuana and called the police. When they arrived to the apartment, the officers were invited in by the caller and gave them verbal consent to search. Police smelled marijuana but did not locate any cause of the smell.

Feb. 26

17-001845 An officer saw a male and female student walking down the side walk near East Eighth Street. The officer stopped the students and smelled alcohol on their breath. Both were under the legal drinking age and told the officer they had been drinking off campus. The female student was sent to Student Development for public intoxication and underage consumption and the male was issued a citation in lieu of arrest for public intoxication and underage consumption. They were both escorted to their apartment buildings by the officer.

17-001849 A Toyota was stopped around 3 a.m. for driving erratically with no lights. The officer spoke to the female driver and noticed that her speech was slurred and her eyes were bloodshot and droopy. She was asked to get out of the car and to preform a sobriety test. The student failed the test and was arrested for a DUI and transported to Hamilton County Jail.

17-001850 While on patrol on Douglas Street, officers saw a man who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol walking on the sidewalk. He was hunched over while walking. He told officers he has been drinking at a friend’s house on Vine Street. After further questioning, he was released and sent to Student Development for underage consumption.

17-001870 A call was placed to officers to report a suspicious person in Lot 55. Police arrived and found a female sitting in the corner on the lot. They spoke with her and she said she was staying at the Partnership Promise facility. She told officers she was walking on a ride. She had a can of beer and was asked to pour it out. After doing so, she was escorted to Partnership Promise.

17-001872 Around 8 p.m., police were dispatched to Stophel after a report of a theft. Upon arriving, they were let in by a the resident. He told police he had $400 stored in a domino box in his apartment and it was now missing. Around 7 p.m. that evening, he noticed it was no longer in his apartment. He said he said he had not seen it for at least a week and a half. The resident and his girlfriend were both aware of the location of the money but said said that he often leaves his bedroom and apartment unlocked. Police attempted to contact one of the other residents and are waiting to hear back.