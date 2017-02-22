Crime Log for Feb. 9 to Feb. 16

Complied by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Feb. 9

17-001306 An officer met with a member of the Women’s Center after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted on campus on Oct. 28, 2017. The situation is currently under investigation. For more information, please visit www.theutcecho.com/rape-report-under-investigation-in-lockmiller.

Feb. 10

17-001335 Police were dispatched to the Red Cross on McCallie Avenue after a report of a suspicious person was filed. The man was reported to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants and flip flops. The caller said he entered the building several times to use the restrooms and then spent 30 minutes in the bathroom. He was later left the building and headed to the Salvation Army. The caller was told to call police next time they encounter the man since he is trespassing.

Feb. 13

17-001430 Police were called for a suspicious odor coming from a room in Walker. Residents denied the smell and gave consent for the room to be searched. Officers found a glass bong, glass pipe and multiple improvised smoking devices. All three resident shared ownership of the devices and were sent to student affairs.

17-001418 A officer was sent to Starbucks after an employee had an emergency incident. When the officer arrived, they found an employee complaining of chest pain. An ambulance was called and medics checked the female employee. She had a fever but her vitals were normal. She was told she could be taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but she refused further treatment.

Feb. 14

17-001457 There was a suspicious odor report in EMCS. When the officer arrived, they met with the facilities personnel to check the area. The caller stated there was a faint “skunk spray” smell near room 220. Police found no smell and no threat in the area.

17-001465 Police were notified after a student may have made threats to harm himself. They checked on the student and found that he was okay.

17-001474 Officers were sent to Johnson Obear for a noise complaint. The resident assistants on-duty were allowed into the apartment where they saw several empty bottles of alcohol in the living room. In one of the bedrooms was a silver grinder. Those present were sent to Student Development for underage possession of alcohol and the resident cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 15

17-001479 An officer was flagged down on Palmetto Street by a female stating she needed help. The officer met with a man that the female had been arguing with in Lot 54. After speaking to the two, they both agreed to separate for the rest of the night.