Crime Log for Feb. 17 to Feb. 23

Compiled by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Feb. 17

17-001566 While on patrol on south campus, an officer saw a male and female walking down the sidewalk. The female was telling the male to get away from her and to stop following her. The officer pulled the two aside and found that they were dating and had been at a party in Douglas Heights. While leaving the party, the boyfriend called the female by the name of his ex-girlfriend. The girlfriend was angry and wanted to get back to her apartment. The boyfriend wanted to make sure she made it home safely, but the girlfriend did not want to be with him. The two admitted to drinking at the party and were sent to Student Development for underage drinking.

17-0021567 A male student was stopped by officers when they saw him struggling to walk on the sidewalk. After speaking to the student, the officer noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. He told the officer he had been drinking at a party in Douglas Heights. Due to his level of intoxication, he was slurring his speech and having difficulty standing up. He was underage and was taken to Hamilton Country Jail for booking.

17-001568 Officers were sent to Stophel for a fire alarm. They met with resident assistants and a security guard on scene. The officers requested permission to search the apartment and found an empty water bottle fashioned into a smoking device, .5 ounces of marijuana, beer, wine and liquor. One of the female students claimed the items and was sent to Student Development.

Feb. 18

17-001571 A black truck was stopped near Douglas Heights and Lot 7 for reckless driving. Once stopped, the man approached police and said that he wanted to talk to them. He seemed nervous but said he had not been drinking or taking any narcotics. When the man said “you should just arrest me” and “maybe you should just arrest me,” the officers suspected the man had mental health problems. He told the officers he was a student but did not live on campus. They spoke with a friend on the phone and took the student to his home. It was determined that the student should be taken to Joe Johnson Mental Health Facility. The student left this car in Lot 7.

17-001608 A officer stopped a car for a broken tag light. When they walked to the driver side window, officers could smell marijuana. The driver told the officer that the marijuana was in the back. He was then placed in handcuffs while police searched the car. Police found plastic sandwich bags, a scale and a glass jar filled with marijuana that weighed 22 grams. The driver was arrested. After questioning the driver, police found out that he had been dealing for a month and a half and that his driver’s license was suspended.

Feb. 19

17-001624 Officers reported to Lockmiller around 8 p.m. for a possible marijuana violation. When police arrived at the room, the residents allowed police to search their room. Inside, police found 2 grams of marijuana in one room and one gram in another. Two students claimed the marijuana and were issued misdemeanors in lieu of arrest.

17-001625 Officers were sent to UCF around 9:30 p.m. for a possible marijuana violation. After receiving consent to search, officers found 6 grams in one of the rooms and an open jar of alcoholic beverage. One of the residents took ownership of everything and was sent to student affairs for simple possession.

Feb. 20

17-001669 Around 10 p.m., officers saw a suspicious person that had been looking to find a place to charge his phone. He told officers he was staying in a homeless shelter and had a non-extraditable offense in Arizona. He was asked to leave campus.

Feb. 21

17-001675 A student was pulled over for failing to display his plates. While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed something in the male driver’s pocket. He told the officer it was marijuana. The officer then searched the vehicle and found an electronic smoking device. The driver was sent to Student Development.

17-001679 A student was stopped on ML King Boulevard for a law violation. The officer met with the driver and smelled marijuana. The female driver denied knowledge of the marijuana, but the vehicle was searched anyway. Police found 2 grams of marijuana in a pill bottle. The student was issued a misdemeanor citation in lieu of arrest.

17-001701 A female student met with officers to report that she had been raped. It occurred on a date that she had the night before. She stated that she did not want to file a criminal report at the time. A friend accompanied her and was taken to on call counseling center.

Feb. 22

17-001718 Officers were called to Boling to check on a student who was having a panic attack and wanted to speak with a counselor. Since a counselor was not available, the student requested to be checked by medics. They found no reason to force transport to the hospital and the student signed a refusal for transport.

Feb. 23

17-001750 Officers arrived to UCF after an anonymous report that there was a party in one of the rooms. The caller also stated that they were drinking and playing beer pong. When officers arrived, they saw a long table with red solo cups at each end. The residents gave officers permission to search the fridge and found half an empty can of beer. One of the residents stated that it was two weeks old. The officer poured the beer out and the student was sent to Student Development for possession of alcohol.