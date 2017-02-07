Crime Log for Jan. 27 to Feb. 1

Compiled by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Jan. 27

17-000893 Officers visited a room in Decosimo after a report of a marijuana violation. Officers spoke with a male resident who stated that he had been smoking earlier in the night. He allowed officers to search his apartment where they found cut tobacco in the bathroom trashcan and a pipe in his bedroom. He was sent to Student Development for the violations.

Jan. 28

17-000901 A officer saw three female students, one who appeared to be intoxicated, walking near Guerry. The officer spoke with the students and found that the intoxicated student was underage and was being walked home. They could not provide their IDs but told the officer they could get them from their apartment. The officer followed the students home. Inside the apartment were three bottles of liquor and several shot glasses. All three students were underage and sent to Student Development.

17-000902 Resident Assistants in Walker called police after smelling marijuana during rounds. Officers arrived to the suspected apartment where the female student living there gave the officers permission to search the apartment. Police found a bag of marijuana, grinders, pipes and a hookah. The student was sent to Student Development.

17-000926 Around midnight, an officer saw three males walking on campus. Two of the students were supporting another who was visibly intoxicated. They told the officer that they were heading home from the Kappa Sigma house. The intoxicated male did not have an ID but gave his name and birth date. The drunk suspect was seventeen. He was medically cleared on the scene and then taken to a Juvenile Detention.

Jan. 29

17-000927 While on a housing check, an officer heard students yelling from Stophel, “I am so fucking drunk”. The officer found the student’s room and while waiting on the students to answer the door, could hear running, doors slamming and bottles banging. Two students then answered the door and told the officer that it was not their apartment. After all students in the apartment were pulled from hiding, the officer identified each student and found them all to be underage and intoxicated. They also found four bottles of whiskey, on bottle of vodka and natural light beer. All of the students were sent to student development.

17-000928 A male student was sent to Student Development for public intoxication after an officer found him drunk in Lot 47.

17-000929 While speaking to the intoxicated male student in the case above, a friend of the suspect approached the area and after seeing the officers, turned around. The officers asked the friend to stop just as he took off running. The student was detained. He stated that he ran because he had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

17-000930 An officer saw a black Cadillac Sedan driving down Houston Street on the opposite side of the road. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it turned into Lot 61. The car’s license plate belonged to a Georgia driver of a red Ford Explorer. The Cadillac proceeded down the correct side of the road and eventually got away from the police.

17-000931 An officer was flagged down near Johnson Obear for a noise complaint. The officer approached the room and heard loud music and a female student state that she received a text that police were outside. The officers knocked on the door and heard movement and closing cabinets. When the door opened, only a female student was visible. The police found several other students that were hiding in the apartment. The defendants were all student athletes and admitted to drinking. They were all cited to Student Affairs for underage consumption.

17-000947 Police were called to Decosimo for a marijuana violation. Resident Assistants were present when officers arrived. They were given permission to search the apartment where they found two rolled joints, alcohol, and a prescription bottle filled with Topiarmate. Both of the students present were sent to student affairs for charges including simple possession of marijuana, underage prescription possession and possession of marijuana.

Jan. 30

17-000971 Police responded to a harassment issue at the University Center. They spoke with the victim who stated that the suspect had been making regular unwanted contact. The officers recorded the information and informed University members.

Jan. 31

17-000992 A suspicious student was found outside an apartment on East Eighth Street and asked if he had been smoking marijuana. He told officers he had smoked earlier in the night and gave the officer permission to search the apartment. Police found a grinder, a smoking device and a bag of marijuana. The student was sent to student affairs.

17-000995 An officer saw a man going through the trash on East ML King Boulevard. The officer spoke with the man and checked for warrants or wants. He told the officer that he was homeless and was looking for cans to sell. The officer told the man he was trespassing and escorted him off campus.

Feb. 1

17-001038 During a routine patrol, an officer saw an older man sitting on an exterior wall outside of UCF. When the officer asked the man if he needed any assistance, he stated that he was walking to Bank of America on Broad St. and had stopped to rest. He stated that he was homeless and had been traveling through from Utah, where he lived prior. The officer gave the man directions to the bank but asked him not to sit outside of student housing only at bus stops. He was not issued a trespassing warning.