Crime Log from Oct. 5. to Oct. 11

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Oct. 5

17-007414 At 1:37 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the Mapp Building for a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim and a witness. The victim had suddenly become ill, but the officer noted that she was alert and conscious. Hamilton County EMS arrived and transported the victim to Erlanger Hospital.

Oct. 6

17-007438 At 12:17 p.m. an officer was dispatched to UC room 108 for a panic alarm. The officer noticed a male who appeared to be mentally unstable and uncooperative with the university personnel in the office. The subject had been previously trespassed from all campus property in September of this year. The subject was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass.

17-007451 At 9:29 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of MLK Boulevard for a possible intoxicated driver who had been in a motor vehicle accident. The responding officer made contact with the driver who stated that he had not any other cars. The officer noticed blood on the driver’s face, and requested that Hamilton County EMS respond. The Chattanooga Police Department was called to conduct the investigation as the incident occurred on a city street.

17-007445 On Oct. 4, a UTC PD officer found a student’s wallet on the ground near McKenzie Arena following the homecoming lip-sync. The wallet contained a Tennessee driver’s license, a fake Illinois driver’s license, a MOCS ID and a small baggie containing cocaine.

On Oct. 6, a UTC PD officer went to the Hamilton County Magistrate to obtain a warrant for the student’s arrest. The magistrate issued a warrant for Simple Possession. While getting the warrant signed, the student arrived at dispatch to claim his wallet. The student was asked to standby until the reporting officer returned.

Upon arriving at dispatch, the officer took the student into the squad room where he was shown his wallet. He stated that it was his. The officer showed him the fake Illinois license and cocaine. He stated that the fake ID was just a novelty. The student was then placed in cuffs and read his rights. He neither denied nor confirmed that the cocaine was his. The student was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Oct. 7

17-007478 At 11:59 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Johnson O’Bear Apartments for a marijuana odor report. The reporting officer went to the room in question, and noticed no odor of marijuana. The officer knocked, and the resident opened the door. The officer was able to see alcohol sitting out in plain sight. There were several people in the room. After questioning it was determined that only one of the parties present was a resident of the room. All of the students present were cited to Student Affairs, and all of the alcohol was poured out.

Oct. 9

17-007518 At 2:40 p.m., an officer was dispatched to UC room 226 to pick up some found narcotics. The university personnel informed the officer that he was walking the halls when he found a small baggie containing four pills and marijuana. The officer took possession of the bag and took it to the police department. The pills tested positive as Xanax and there was two grams of marijuana. The drugs were locked in the police department evidence room.

17-007528 UTC PD received a call from a 911 center in Oregon. They stated that they had received a call from a friend of one of our students. The caller said that the student had threatened to harm himself by bleeding out. They were able to provide the student’s name, address and room number on campus that was confirmed by UTC Police. Police responded to the housing unit and knocked on the door. The student answered the door and appeared in no distress. The student was asked about friends or family in Oregon. He said he was from Toronto and had never met anyone in Oregon. When he was informed of the call from the Oregon 911 center he looked surprised. Officer’s asked if he needed to speak with anyone in the counseling center. He said no and stated that he had never once thought of harming himself. Police advised that if he needed to speak with anyone to call the UTC Police Department.

Oct. 11

17-007577 At 11:51 a.m. an officer responded to a theft from a vehicle call in UTC Lot 47-1. The victim stated that she parked her car in the lot at 11:30 on Oct. 9 and when she returned on Oct. 10 she noticed that someone had gone through the contents of her vehicle. Items from her glovebox were spread around her passenger seat and other items in the vehicle appeared to be moved. There was no damage to the vehicle, and nothing appeared to be stolen.

17-007589 UTC Police received a call regarding a female who had injured herself on the stairs between the library and Derthick Hall. An officer arrived and found the student sitting on the stairs. She was visibly upset and complained of severe pain to her ankle. The officer noticed a large amount of swelling. The student stated that she could not move her toes, but was able to feel when the officer touched her foot. Hamilton County EMS arrived on scene and the student was transported to Erlanger Hospital.

17-007592 UTC Police received a call from Student Development regarding a welfare check on a student. The student had made statements to her professor about harming herself. The student does not live on campus. Her driver’s license showed an address in Hamilton County near Soddy Daisy. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went to that location for a welfare check and was advised that she did not live there.

She had another address in the Banner system as a Red Bank address. Red Bank PD responded to that location and found an open door. They checked the residence and no one was there. They spoke with a neighbor who said they hadn’t seen her in about month, but that her boyfriend had previously come by to collect his things. In the apartment, police found an employment packet for Walmart and went to the store on Signal Mountain Road to see if she was at work. Red Bank PD advised that they would contact UTC PD if they found her.