Crime Log from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Aug. 19

17-006055 At approximately 1:43 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the UTC Bursars Office to assist a citizen. Employees in the office were speaking with a woman about her towed vehicle. Her vehicle had been towed and placed in UTCPD impound for parking in a handicap space on campus with an expired handicap tag and no UTC parking permit. She stated her tag was paid for and up to date, but that the printed expiration date was a mistake. She spoke to the Tennessee Department of Revenue Vehicle Taxpayer Services Division, and they advised a corrected tag would take a couple weeks to ship out to her. The woman had paperwork showing her tag was up to date. The vehicle was released to its owner and the Bursars office issued a temporary parking pass.

17-006064 An officer responded to a general fire alarm in Decosimo Apartments at 10:15 p.m. The officer entered the room and noted that a fire extinguisher had been deployed with large amounts of chemical suppressant on the floor and in the air. He opened two windows — pulling one off that rails — to ventilate the room. Chattanooga Fire responded and said that a small fire occurred in the hot water heater. The fire had been put out. A woman who identified herself as the parent of the student whom the room belonged to said she used the fire extinguisher to put out the fire. No visible damage occurred in the room.

Aug. 20

17-006068 An officer responded to a general fire alarm in Stophel Apartments. The officer found the apartment, which was unlocked, and entered to check for fire or smoke. The officer observed multiple alcohol bottles both empty and unopened in one of the bedrooms. A student stated that all of the alcohol was hers. She was instructed to discard of the remaining alcohol in the sink, and was escorted to the dumpster to dispose of the bottles. The officer cited her to Student Affairs for underage possession of alcohol.

17-006071 At approximately 1:30 a.m. UTCPD officers were at Stophel Apartments for an unrelated fire alarm call, when they observed an apparently extremely intoxicated student being helped into an apartment. The officers knocked and were granted entry. Upon entering the apartment, all persons present were directed to relocate to the common area. An alcohol violation was observed and a female was passed out in one of the beds. She was awoken and told to join the rest in the common area. A total of nine persons were present. Three of the persons were roommates that occupied the apartment. Two of the roommates admitted to alcohol consumption and ownership of the alcohol of the alcohol in the apartment. All containers of alcohol were emptied and discarded of in the trash chute. The student found to be extremely intoxicated became sick, and after vomiting began to sober up. She did not appear to need medical attention. The six non-residents were told to leave, and left without incident. The three roommates were cited to Student Affairs.

17-006078 UTCPD was dispatched to Stagmaier Apartments for a theft report. The officer met with a student who informed that the grey Trek mountain bike had been stolen. The bike was valued at $500 and she did not know the model or serial number. The bike had been locked up to the post next to the patio. She secured the bike at around 7 p.m. the night before.

17-006096 An officer responded to a report of property damage at Chamberlain Field outside of the library. The officer spoke with the complainant who stated that the driver of a black Dodge Ram drove recklessly through the field and pavilion outside the library. The vehicle was on driving on the field as part of a company supplying equipment for a university sponsored event. The driver stated he was not driving recklessly and exercised due caution with regard to the students and pedestrians in the area. Photos were provided by the complainant and witnesses. Police observed tire marks in the grass, concrete and steps.

Aug. 21

17-006113 At approximately 10:45 a.m. and officer responded to a lost wallet call at Stophel Apartments. The owner of the wallet stated he lost it at approximately 9:30 p.m. the night before. He did not notice it was missing until 10 p.m. He thinks he lost it somewhere on 8th Street when he exited his vehicle. His wallet contained his social security card, drivers license, two debit cards and a hundred ten dollars in cash. The officer advised that he would notify him if a wallet was turned-in to UTCPD.

Aug. 22

17-006149 On or about 3:45 p.m. UTCPD was dispatched to a report of found property at the MAPP building. Officers responded and recovered a MOC’s ID. The owner was notified and card returned.

17-006163 At 9:37 p.m. UTC police were dispatched to Guerry Apartments in reference to a sick student. On arrival, officers went to the room where a friend stated that the student had been violently vomiting all day. She was currently in the shower and complaining of severe stomach pain. One officer entered the bathroom and spoke with her. She advised that she wanted to be checked at the hospital. An EMS was contacted to assist. One officer assisted the student in getting dressed. She advised EMS that she has been seen six times back home for the same issue. After talking to the student, she decided to try and get some sleep to see how she felt in the morning. Officers advised her to call in the morning if she needed EMS.

Aug. 23

17-006175 At 11:03 a.m. a UTCPD officer responded to a suspicious person call at the UTC State Building. Security walking foot patrol saw a woman on the second floor. She was asked to leave by security but refused to comply. When the officer arrived, security had already begun escorting her out of the building. Upon making contact with her, the officer ran her information and discovered she was a registered sex offender in Kentucky. She had failed to register in Tennessee. The officer placed her under arrest for violation of sex offender registration and criminal trespassing.

Aug. 24

17-006232 UTC Police received a report of the odor of marijuana in a dorm room. Three officers responded to the office at Stophel Apartments. They were accompanied by the RD and RA. Officers spoke with one resident in the courtyard who stated she knew nothing about an odor. The officers continued to the room and spoke with two other occupants. They both denied any knowledge of anyone using drugs in their room. No odor was detected by law enforcement and nothing was observed within plain view. All officers returned to service.