Crime Log from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Aug. 25

17-006255 UTC Police dispatch received a call from an out-of-town parent regarding their child, who is a student here. The parent stated their child was in their room and would not leave. The parent was afraid that the student was having an emotional breakdown. Police responded to the room and made contact with the student. The student appeared visibly upset and just said they didn’t feel well. The student was on the phone with their parent when an officer entered the room. The student said they wanted to talk to someone, and police gave them a ride to the Counseling Center at the University Center.

17-006264 At 10:17 p.m. police were dispatched to a campus housing unit in reference to a possible alcohol and narcotic violation. On arrival, officers met with resident advisors outside the room. They advised that during rounds, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana outside this room. When the RA’s knocked, the occupants opened the door and saw alcohol in plain sight on the counter.

Police knocked and were let inside by the occupants. There were seven females present in the room. Alcohol was sitting on the counter. The females were identified and asked who had been drinking. All said they had been. When asked who had been smoking marijuana, one occupant said they had. She was asked to turnover any drugs and paraphernalia in her possession. She handed over a baggie with two grams of marijuana. A search of her items did not reveal anything else.

The student who lived in the room gave consent to search her bedroom and the common area. Alcohol was located in her room, the bathroom and the kitchen area. There was two pints of vodka and four bottles of beer. All items were poured out and disposed of.

The students stated they had just started drinking when the RA’s knocked on the door. No one appeared under the influence nor displayed signs of impairment. All were directed to return to their rooms for the night. The students were referred to Student Development.

17-006267 At 2:30 a.m., an officer was dispatched to Stophel Apartments for a call of a suspicious odor of marijuana. Upon arrival, the officer met with a student who stated the the roommates were smoking marijuana. He stated that he had a breathing problem and could not be in the room. Officers received permission to enter the apartment and noted a strong odor that appeared to be marijuana. The officer knocked on the bedroom doors of the roommates, but no one answered. The resident director advised that he would deal with the parties responsible and look into relocating the student to another room.

Aug. 26

17-006291 At 10:30 p.m. an officer responded to a report of a liquor law violation in Walker Apartments. On arrival, the officer was granted entry to the room by the residents and their guests. When questioned, the four female parties advised they were all students and had all consumed minor amounts of alcohol earlier in the evening. The residents gave consent to search their rooms and refrigerator, where several cans of alcohol were found. The four females were all advised they would be referred to student affairs for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.

The two male parties present were not UTC students. One stated he had not drank alcohol and did not appear intoxicated. The other male admitted to consuming alcohol and had glassy/bloodshot eyes. The two males were escorted off university property. All alcoholic beverages found in the room were disposed of in the presence of police.

Aug. 27

17-006314 At 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Johnson Obear Apartments to a report of a suspicious person. The suspect was reported to be yelling and threatening students. The officer made contact with a roommate of the suspect student. He stated that the suspect’s behavior in the dorm had been erratic since move-in. The officer made contact with the suspect student in the courtyard of Johnson Obear. He made several statements to the officer about wanting to be an FBI agent and how he was having an emotional crisis. The officer contacted the on-call counselor who, after speaking with the student on the phone, believed him to be under the influence of an intoxicant. When questioned, he stated he was under the influence of heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana and several other substances. Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene and transported the student to Erlanger for medical evaluation and treatment. The on-call counselor was notified and responded to Erlanger to attempt to interview the student.

Aug. 28

17-006328 At 8:30 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a suspicious party call at the Doctors Building. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to an employee who informed that an individual defecated on the first floor next to the vending machines. He also informed that a middle-aged female was seen in the building who appeared to be homeless. The woman had already left the building. Police were given a description of the woman. Another employee had discovered the feces, but no one witnessed the defecation. The officer searched the area for the suspect, but could not locate her.

17-006329 At 9:10 a.m. officers responded to a theft of vehicle parts report at the UTC Police Department. The complainant told the officer that the battery from one his Adman Electric company trucks was stolen. They had left the vehicle unlocked since it was parked in a locked, fenced-in area of construction behind the State Building. Someone entered the vehicle, popped the hood and taken the battery from the engine bay. When an employee tried to start the truck, they thought the battery was dead but discovered it to be missing. The truck was last attended on Aug. 25, and the theft was discovered on Aug. 28.

17-006332 At 10:37 a.m. officers responded to an elevator entrapment at Fletcher Hall. The party stuck in the elevator was uninjured but she was starting to panic. An employee with the facility restarted the elevator which caused it to start functioning normally again. The party was able to safely exit the elevator. Thyssen Krupp elevator service arrived on scene to work on the elevator.

17-006340 At 1:35 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the EMCS Building, Room 450, to pick up some found property. The secretary gave the officer a black iPhone that had been found on the first floor. As the officer was writing up the report, a student came to the office asking about an iPhone that she had lost in the building. She was able to identify the phone and prove it was hers. The phone was returned to her possession at 2:05 p.m.

Aug. 29

17-006371 At 10:58 a.m. an officer responded to a report an accidental injury at the University Center. On arrival, the officer made contact with the victim, who had a worked of the POD Market holding a cloth over a wound on her head. The officer began holding the towel and talking to the victim. She also had a bloody nose and some scrapes on her face and knees. A friend of the victim stated that she had begun to feel dizzy from a recent illness and fallen into the corner of wall, causing her injuries. Hamilton County EMS was called to the scene and the victim was transported to Erlanger for medical treatment. Safety and Risk Management were notified for biological hazard clean up.

17-006372 At 11:21 a.m., an officer responded to a property damage call at the UTC Police Department. The complainant said he was leaving Lot 31 on the lower level when the garage door struck his vehicle in the right, rear wheel well. The impact did leave damage on the vehicle. When asked why it took him so long to make the report, he advised he told parking services. After that he was sent to several other departments before being told to come to the police department. After taking the report, the officer advised needing vehicle information to add to the report.

17-006373 At 11:54 a.m., an officer responded to a report of theft from the Strength Center. The officer made contact with the complainant who stated that since Aug. 19, 13 pairs of shoes have gone missing. The shoes had been going missing for days with just one or two pairs at a time. The total value of the shoes is estimated at $1,345. Police will be checking card swipes and camera footage over the course of the previous ten days for suspects.

17-006375 At 2:48 p.m. an officer responded to a report of a vehicle being tampered with in UTC parking lot 13. The complainant advised that her motor scooter had been moved from a parking spot onto the sidewalk. She had already filed a report with UTC Police on Aug. 25. The initial investigating officer had reviewed camera footage and had attempted to make contact with the suspect involved. The officer advised him via email to cease his actions or he would be subject to legal action taken against him.

Aug. 30

17-006409 UTC Police were contacted by Hamilton County 911 regarding a student complaining of lower GI pain. An officer responded to the room and spoke with the student. He advised the pain started one hour ago. Hamilton County EMS was dispatched and arrived on scene. The student was transported to Erlanger for treatment.

17006423 UTC Police were notified by SEI Officers in Lot 17 that someone had driven through police barricade tape to gain access to Lot 17. The driver stated he did drive through the tape because he had several items in his car he needed to unload at the band room. The officer advised that he could not do drive through the barricades. He was informed that he could be ticketed for this violation. Officers told him to enter Lot 17 via Oak Street and tell the security officers his reason for needing access. He apologized and said it would not happen again.

Aug. 31

17-006450 UTC Police were dispatched to north campus housing on a report of a student making suicide threats. On arrival it was determined the student was not in their room. The area was checked, and police found the student in front of Crossroads. Police stood by until the Counseling Center was contacted.

17-006455 At 6:23 p.m. an officer responded to a report of suicidal threats at Lockmiller Apartments. On arrival, the ensuing investigation revealed information that led police to believe an incident of stalking was taking place. The necessary information for a preliminary investigation was collected and forwarded through proper channels.

17-006457 At 10:11 p.m. UTC Police were dispatched to an odor investigation at 541 Vine St. Police arrived and found that the residence life staff had already made entry into the room. Police were given consent to enter and conduct a search. Police located paraphernalia but no marijuana. The resident and her friend admitted to smoking marijuana before returning to the dorm. The students were charged with possession and use of unlawful drug paraphernalia through Student Affairs.

17-006460 At 10:58 p.m. officers responded to a report of an intoxicated woman with an open pocket knife near Johnson Obear Apartments. Officers found the woman on the sidewalk. When they instructed her to drop the knife, she refused. The woman complied when Tasers were presented. She was taken into custody. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, unsteadiness on her feet and bloodshot eyes. The woman is 51 years old and said she was homeless. She was transported to Hamilton County Jail and charged with public intoxication.