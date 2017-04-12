Crime Log from March 31 to April 3

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

March 31

17-002883 Police were called to Patten Chapel after a report of water damage in the bridal room. The damage was caused the storm the previous day.

17-002868 An officer was dispatched to Lot 10 after a male was seen throwing himself against a wall as he exited Holt Hall. When the officer arrived, he found three males standing beside a jeep parked in Lot 10 who were motioning for help with a man leaning against the car. An ambulance was called and the man was taken to Erlanger emergency room.

April 1

17-002890 Officers met with resident assistants in Lockmiller after a report of an alcohol violation. When they arrived to the room in question, they heard moving furniture and students running around the apartment. Once entering the room, there were beer bottles laying on the floor. All students were called out of the rooms into the living room and everyone admitted to have been drinking. They found a beer and all students were sent to Student Development.

17-002891 Police were called to Stophel for a marijuana violation. When they arrived to the suspected room, they smelled marijuana. The female resident told officers they smoked earlier in the night and had marijuana in her room. After a search, they found a jar of marijuana and she was cited in lieu of arrest.

17-002893 An officer stopped a female student on McCallie Avenue after they saw her lose her balance and fall. When the officer approached the student and she smelled of alcohol. She had been drinking at a house off campus and was under the legal drinking age. She was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

17-002913 A car was stopped on McCallie Avenue for weaving in between lanes. When the officer spoke to the female driver, she stated that she did not have her license. The officer also smelled marijuana. The car was searched and they found marijuana in the ash tray. She was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

April 2

16-002917 Police were called to UCF after a student was reported drinking in the lobby. The suspect admitted to have been drinking at a Kappa Sigma party. The student was sent to Student Development and escorted home by a sober friend.

17-002919 An officer stopped a car on East ML King Boulevard for a headlight violation. The driver and the passenger were both found to be in possession of marijuana. Both students were interviewed and released.

17-002920 A white Dodge Charger was stopped on ML King Boulevard after resembling a car involved in a shooting. The officers conducted a felony traffic stop for the possibility of weapons in the car. After speaking to those in the car, it was determined that they were not involved and released.

17-002922 A male student was seen carrying an unconscious female toward Walker. The officer lost sight of the two and recruited another officer to search the nearby apartment buildings. The officers found the female student’s apartment and heard two people talking behind the door. When they knocked and announced, the room got quiet. After about 10 minutes, the door was opened by two females. They stated that it was just them in the room but the male eventually emerged from one of the bedrooms.

The officers questioned the group of students and found that the female the male student was seen carrying was in her bedroom sleeping. The female was heavily intoxicated and was visiting her friend that was a student. The officers saw marijuana, a bottle of wine and a bottle of whiskey in the bedroom. The students in the room were found to be under the influence of alcohol and under the legal limit. They had previously been at a Kappa Sigma party. The non students present were taken to the UTC Police Department to be picked up by their parents. The other students were sent to Student Development.

April 3

17-002947 A report was placed after two males were seen following a female near Boling. Once arriving to the area, the officer saw the males walking toward Lot 6. The officer spoke to the men who stated that they were contract workers from Florida working in Chattanooga. They were told to leave campus and were free to go.