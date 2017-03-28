Crime Log from March 9 to March 22

Complied by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

March 9

17-002216 A female driver was stopped for a plate display violation around 1 a.m. near Campus Drive. The driver had a bag of marijuana in the back of the car but told the officer she recently had several people with her and the drugs must have belonged to them. She was released without incident.

17-002219 A car was stopped on McCallie Avenue after failing to properly display their plates. During the stop, the officer found that the driver had warrants out for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-002240 Officers were dispatched to the Clarence T. Jones Observatory after receiving a report of a burglary. Police spoke to the man who called in after he got to the observatory for a meeting and found a basement window forced open. Three metal bars blocking the window were bent. The building was cleared by officers and nothing was found missing. Officers did see that someone wrote “fuck all yall Bhlood” and BHlood Homie” in the visitor book. There is no suspect for the damages at this time.

March 10

17-002278 A female student approached an officer on campus and requested to make a report that her car had been taken. She discovered her ex-boyfriend took her car without her permission between noon and 4 p.m. The student found the car had been returned around 6 p.m. with damage to the front bumper. Officers advised her to seek an Order of Protection and she said she would soon. Police will continue to follow up on the incident for possible charges.

March 12

17-002322 While on patrol, an officer saw someone sleeping on a mattress near the entrance to Engle stadium. They spoke to the homeless man who told the officer he had just lost his job and had no where to go. Police checked the man for warrants and let the man go with a warning.

March 14

17-002364 Police were called to UCF after reports of a marijuana violation. When they entered the suspected room, they found residents in two rooms who gave officers permission to search their rooms. They found no evidence of narcotics or paraphernalia but did find alcohol in both rooms. One student was referred to Student Affairs for a liquor law violation and the other for possession of alcohol on campus.

March 15

17-002372 An officer was sent to Lot 13 to tend to a injured person. The injured victim told the officer they slipped on a patch of ice and hurt their arm. Medics repsonded tot he scene and they took the victim to Erlanger. Facilites was notifed of the ice and applied ice melt.

17-002383 A female student reported to officers that she is being stalked and harassed by an unknown male student for the last four months. She was provided information on the proper university services and the investigation continues to determine the suspect.

17-002385 A car was pulled over on McCallie Avenue after not yielding to the stop light at the intersection of Magnolia Street and McCallie Avenue. When the officer approached the driver’s window, they smelled marijuana. The car was searched and drug paraphernalia was found. The driver was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and issued an traffic ticket for failing to yield.

March 17

17-002419 Officers stopped a car with no brake lights and an expired license plate on O’Neal Street around 5 a.m. After speaking to the driver, the officer found his license and registration was expired. The officer gave the driver a misdemeanor citation in lieu of arrest for driving with a suspended license and two traffic citations for failure to provide proof of insurance and expired registration.

March 18

17-002441 Around midnight, a officer on patrol in Lot 58 spoke to a male student that sitting in his car smoking a cigarillo with the windows open. The officer noticed that the man had glossy, bloodshot eyes and he was slurring his words. He asked if he had being drinking or smoking marijuana but the driver stated he had not. The officer asked for consent to search the car but nothing was located. The man was asked to preform a sobriety test which he passed and was allowed to go back to his apartment on campus.

March 20

17-002301 Officers responded to McKenzie Arena for a medical emergency. A professor called to let police know their student had a seizure but was no longer seizing. The student was being examined by the athletic trainers when the officer arrived. The student was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

March 21

17-002554 Officers reported to a fire alarm in UCF around 8 p.m. When they arrived to the suspected apartment, they could smell marijuana. The officers knocked and entered the apartment to check for a possible fire but determined the cause of the alarm was due to a cooking incident. Despite this, officers could still smell the marijuana coming from one of the bedrooms. The resident allowed officers to search his room and they found 183 grams of marijuana brownies, a grinder, various homemade smoking devices and a book bag with several cold beers inside. In the other rooms, police found a grinder and a couple of a stolen street signs. Another student was found and was suspected of flushing marijuana down the toilet. All of the signs, brownies and other paraphernalia was confiscated as evidence. All of the residents present were sent to Student Development.

March 22

17-002560 A security officer saw a distressed man on Vine Street that was running around in his pajamas and socks. The man was sweating profusely and was yelling unintelligibly. When the officer attempted to approach the man, he ran down the street. The officer found him again farther down the street where he continued to evade police custody. The officer finally detained the man while they waited on an ambulance. He was taken to Parkridge Hospital for treatment.