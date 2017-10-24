Crime Log from Oct. 12 to Oct. 17

Complied by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor –

Oct. 12

17-007598 An officer was dispatched to Stophel Apartments in reference to a noise complaint. The reporting stated that the room above them was being excessively loud and that it has been an ongoing problem. Once on the scene, the reporting officer could hear multiple people in the apartment speaking loudly. When the officer knocked on the door he could hear running and doors closing. After knocking repeatedly, a resident finally answered the door. All of the lights were off in the apartment, but the officer could see an empty wine bottle sitting on the counter. The officer asked where the other occupants were and the resident pointed to the closed bedrooms. The officer called out several times and knocked on the bedroom doors before the residents came out. Each student stated that they had consumed alcohol and were under the age of 21. All of the students were cited to Student Affairs, and the remaining alcohol was removed and discarded by housing staff.

Oct. 13

17-007658 At 2:37 p.m. an officer responded to a theft call at the West Campus Housing construction site. An employee of Double D Piping Company stated that between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. someone had entered the construction site and walked off with a Dewalt cordless band saw. The tool’s value is estimated at $400. The employee stated that the crew was on lunch break during the theft, and the main gate had been left open and unlocked. The reporting officer advised that he would check video footage for the incident.

Oct. 15

17-007692 At 8:08 a.m. an officer responded to a fire pump power loss alarm at Walker Apartments. The officer noticed that the fire pump had alarms going off and the lights were red. In the apartment building, the lights were dim and flickering, the A/C was not running and the elevator was not working. After contacting Safety and Risk Management, the alarm company and EPB it was determined that it was a blown transformer. EPB responded and determined that a squirrel had been on the power lines and had blown a fuse when the squirrel was electrocuted. The blown fuse shut off power to half of Walker and UCF Apartments. EPB removed the squirrel and fixed the transformer box. The repairs deactivated the alarms and restored power to the building.

17-007694 At 12:13 p.m. an officer responded to the EMCS Building to let someone into the building. Upon leaving, the officer noticed blood trail that traveled from the one corner of the building to the men’s bathroom. There was a plastic Hawaiian lei and blood in the sink and on the wall in the Men’s bathroom. The blood was dry and there was no one in the area. Building facilities was alerted of the incident.

Oct. 16

17-007704 At 8:47 a.m.an officer was dispatched to Lockmiller Apartments to check on the living room smoke detector. At 2:56 a.m. Simplex Alarms showed that the smoke detector had gone offline. Safety and Risk Management wanted UTC Police to check the room, because they believed the detector was removed. One of the residents let the officer enter the room. The resident stated that the detector had not been removed, but that it had been covered with a plastic bag earlier. Another officer had responded to a fire alarm call for the room at 2:52 a.m. It had been determined that the residents were smoking marijuana during the fire alarm call. UTC Housing staff referred the residents to Student Affairs. The officer determined that the plastic bag was placed over the smoke detector after the alarm call. The officer advised that they could not do that, and reset the alarm.

17-007709 At 10:13 a.m. an officer responded to a possible vehicle fire with a University GEM car in Lot 47. When the officer arrived he noticed two University employees standing near the car with a fire extinguisher. The housing staff member stated that he was driving the car when it began to fill with smoke. He parked the car and grabbed a fire extinguisher. There was no visible fire and the smoke eventually dissipated. The University’s vehicle services was notified and the car was left in the lot.

17-007718 UTC Police were dispatched to Lockmiller Apartments. The complainant stated that she had returned from fall break to find her door wide open. She stated that none of her roommates were back from break yet, and the door should not be open. Once officer stood outside the apartment incase someone tried to flee the apartment. A second officer entered the apartment and did a search. There was no one in the apartment, and the resident stated that nothing had been stolen. Police and the student determined that the door was most likely left unlocked and blown open by the wind.

Oct. 17

17-007733 On Oct. 15 at 11:45 p.m. an officer responded to a fire alarm in a Johson O’Bear Apartment. When the officer arrived, he knocked several times and no one responded. The officer contacted housing to have the room opened so he could enter and make sure there is no fire and the residents were safe. Upon entry, the officer noticed several building and street signs in the apartment. The signs read “Road Work Ahead”, “Handicap Parking”, “First Presbyterian Church”, “Do Not Enter” and “Private ParkingOnly.” None of the residents were present at the time. The officer left the items where they were and locked the apartment.

On Oct. 17 at 5:17 p.m. the officer returned to the apartment to question the residents. Upon arrival, one resident answered the door and spoke with the officer. When asked about the signs he stated that they were stolen from various places around campus. He stated that he and one other roommate were involved and they stole the signs while they were intoxicated. The officer was able to speak on the phone with the other roommate who confirmed the story. All the signs that were unlawfully possessed in the room were taken as police property for evidence. The officer advised that both residents needed to report to the UTC Police department later that day. Both students arrived at the police station at 7:05 p.m. Due to the students being cooperative and forthcoming with information, the reporting officer issued a misdemeanor citation for theft in lieu of an arrest.