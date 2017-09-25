Crime Log from Sept. 15 to Sept. 20

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor—

17-006868 At 10:41 a.m., Lieutenant John Boe was approached by David Seidel, Assistant Director of Parking Services, who stated that an illegally parked vehicle in Lot 26 displayed an altered parking pass. The parking decal was issued to a university employee and valid through Aug. 20. The date on the bottom of the decal had been altered with a different expiration. The vehicle came back to a student who lives off campus. The student was contacted and UTCPD requested that he come to the department to speak with officers. He complied and stated that he bought the decal from an unknown individual for $75. The decal was confiscated, and the student was referred to Student Affairs for theft of services.

17-006873 An officer on patrol was flagged down by students at 7:49 p.m. They said their friend had injured himself when he fell off his mountain bike. The officer saw the victim being assisted by other individuals. The victim stated that he tried to ride his bike down the Cardiac Hill stairs when he lost control and fell. He was bleeding from his knees and the side of his head. Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported him to Parkridge Hospital.

17-006878 UTC Police were called to assist RA’s at a large party in a housing unit on campus. The RA’s stated that the occupants would not come out of the apartment. The officers entered, and checked all of the rooms. All 19 of the occupants were moved into the apartment’s common area and IDs were collected from everyone. Police stood by while housing staff poured out all of the alcohol and discarded the empty bottles. Housing referred all of the students to Student Development.

17-006880 At 11:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Guerry Apartments for a party and marijuana call from resident advisors. Upon arrival, officers found several students in an apartment that had a marijuana odor. After speaking with the occupants, it was discovered that one resident’s boyfriend, a non-student from Knoxville, had brought the marijuana. The non-student members were trespassed from campus. The students were sent to Student Development.

17-006891 At 9:15 a.m. an officer was riding alone in the Stagmaier elevator, when she checked the power level on her Taser. Without removing the cartridge, she tested the device to insure proper function. The test unintentionally deployed probes into the floor. The device was immediately turned off and the probes were placed in the spent cartridge.

17-006906 Officers were dispatched to Decosimo Apartments to assist resident advisors with a party, where subjects were refusing to show identification. Once on scene, an officer noticed a large group of people sitting in the living room along with a large amount of opened and unopened alcohol sitting in the kitchen. The officer spoke with the RA who stated that while doing nightly rounds, he observed someone standing in the hallway with a beer can. He saw the subject turn and enter the apartment. While the RA was trying to get information from the subjects, some refused to show identification.

The officer spoke with the only resident of the apartment and all of the guests, asking who the alcohol belonged to. He was told that six of the occupants put $5 to $10 together each, and someone else bought it for them. The other occupants stated that they had not paid for the alcohol but were consuming it. All present were under the age of 21.

Four of the occupants were not students, and were issued underage consumption citations. The other occupants were sent to Student Affairs. All of the alcohol was disposed of. Those who did not live on campus left with sober drivers.

17-006934 An officer was dispatched to Boling Apartments at 8:48 a.m. because a student wanted to report a theft. He had his bicycle locked in the bicycle rack the night before, but when he returned in the morning both of his wheels had been stolen. There is no suspect information.

17-007007 At 10:33 a.m. an officer responded to a miscellaneous call at Boling Apartments. Safety and Risk Management informed the officer that a smoke detector in the common area of a Boling apartment had been taken off the wall on more than one occasion. The officer went to the room to speak with the residents, but no one answered. The officer got their contact information from the Boling Housing Office and was able to make contact with two of the residents. The officer informed them that it was a safety hazard to remove the smoke detector and that if it happened again, the officer would charge them with reckless endangerment. Both residents understood and said they would tell their other roommates.

17-007019 At 4:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to an odor investigation at Boling Apartments. Police were admitted into the apartment by an RA., and they spoke with a resident who gave officers permission to search his room. The student stated that he had not been smoking in the room. Police found two grams of marijuana that he said he intended to smoke later off campus. He was sent to Student Affairs for his first offense.