Crime Log from Sept. 2 to Sept. 14

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor

Sept. 2

17-006513 At approximately 9:25 p.m. an officer was on patrol in the area of 800 Houston St. when he observed a black Toyota 4Runner driving southbound on Houston Street, which is one-way northbound. The vehicle did not have its headlights on. When the officer turned on his lights to attempt a traffic stop, the driver maneuvered around him and turned right onto ML King Boulevard. The vehicle then made a left turn out of UTCPD’s area of traffic control, and the officer terminated his pursuit.

Sept. 5

17-006566 An officer called in a safety hazard at 9:21 a.m. when he heard loud pops suspected to be gunshots. Upon investigating, the officer discovered sparks coming from the power lines on Douglas Street near Fletcher Hall. A moving truck had hit the power lines. Officers shut down the sidewalk until the power company was able to send workers to check the lines. There was no damage to the vehicle or danger to pedestrians in the area.

17-006581 At 4:05 p.m. an officer monitoring crosswalk traffic observed a black four-door Ford sedan traveling north on Douglas Street make contact with a student as she crossed the street. The student was visibly in the crosswalk, and the sedan failed to yield. The officer made contact with the student and driver. The student stated she was okay and refused medical treatment. The driver stated he was okay as well. The black sedan was an unmarked Chattanooga Police Vehicle. A CPD traffic unit arrived on scene to maintain traffic control until the scene was clear. UTCPD Chief Ratchford and Director Roberson were present on scene.

17-006593 UTCPD responded to a report of elevator entrapment in UC Foundation Apartments at 9:05 p.m. Two students were trapped in the elevator, but unharmed. Chattanooga Fire Department arrived on scene to release the students. When questioned, they stated that the elevator just stopped working.

Sept. 6

17-006615 At 2:15 p.m. officers responded to a medical emergency in the UC. The party in question was on the floor having a seizure. One officer rolled the victim onto her side. Employees present stated that she had started seizing five minutes prior to police arriving. Medics arrived on scene and were able to wake the party from the seizure. She was put on a stretcher and transported to Parkridge Hospital.

Sept. 7

17-006641 At 2:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the State Office Building for a harassment complaint. Upon arrival, an officer met with the complainant who informed that she had just received a threatening phone call from an unknown person. The caller told her that they knew who she was and accused her of being a member of Antifa. The caller said they knew where she worked, her classrooms and office location. The caller stated that they would report her to the president to get her fired. Previously on Aug. 28 the complainant had received an email of a picture of the gas station where she frequently purchases gas. She had also received emails. The email account used to send the messages and pictures has since been closed. She believes the caller to be an older woman.

17-006643 Officers were notified by the Title IX coordinator that an individual wanted to make a report of stalking that was occurring on campus at Hooper Hall. Police spoke with the victim, and they are investigating the incident as a case of stalking.

17-006648 At 5:49 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fire in Walker Apartments that occurred during a regularly scheduled fire drill. Officers responded to the room where the fire occurred and observed a large amount of smoke. The residents stated they meant to turn the oven off when the fire drill started, but accidentally turned it up to high causing the food inside to burn. The room’s fire extinguisher was used to put out the fire. Police opened windows throughout the apartment and turned on fans and air conditioning. Safety and Risk Management and housing staff were notified of the incident.

Sept. 10

17-006718 Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated party near Walker Apartments at 3:15 a.m. Pedestrians were walking down E. Eighth Street when they saw a male sleeping in the bushes. He was covered in vomit and had defecated on himself. When officers arrived, he was still unconscious in the bushes. Officers were able to wake him, but he was having trouble sitting up. A medic was requested. The man threw up several more times before medics arrived. Once the medics arrived, he refused treatment and stated he was okay. The officer place him under arrest for underage drinking and public intoxication.

17-006721 At 12:18 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Lot 61 for a stolen vehicle report. Upon arrival the officer met with a student who stated that her 2000 Isuzu Rodeo had been stolen out of Lot 61. She said her vehicle was parked legally on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. When she returned at noon the next day it was missing. She thought her doors were locked and didn’t know how someone would have gained access to the vehicle.

Sept. 12

17-006766 An officer was dispatched to Lot 17 at 8:24 a.m. for a report of property damage. Police met with a UTC Grounds Manager employee who showed the officer a tree limb that had fallen between two parked cars. The limb laid across the hood of the car and put a small dent in the passenger side fender. The owner of the vehicle was contacted by UTCPD dispatch and a voicemail was left. Safety and Risk Management was notified of the incident.

17-006786 An officer on patrol observed a grey Ford traveling in the wrong direction on Houston Street. The car turned left onto Oak Street where the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver stated he was new to the area and thought he was on Douglas Street. When asked for his license, the officer noticed multiple licenses in his wallet. The driver stated they were his friends that they had left in his car. The officer asked for all of the licenses; there were four in total.

A check through dispatch confirmed his license as valid, and two others were valid. The fourth license came back with a birth year of 1997, not 1996 as the license depicted. The officer advised he would keep the two other licenses to return to them to their owners, and the fourth would be sent to the state on suspicion of it being fake. The driver admitted to it being fake. The driver was given a verbal warning on the traffic violation and sent on his way.

Sept. 13

17-006810 UTC Police received a call of a person stuck in an elevator at Fletcher Hall. The victim stated he was okay. He said the elevator dropped before the door opened. The Chattanooga Fire Department arrived and opened the doors to get the victim out. He stated he was fine.

Sept. 14

17-006838 At 7:27 p.m. UTCPD were dispatched to a stalking call at the Edge Apartments, located at 422 Vine St. Police spoke with the victim and are investigating a case of stalking.

17-006844 At 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to UC Foundation Apartments to a complaint of a student smoking marijuana. Upon arrival, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment. Officers knocked and the student answered. The student admitted to smoking and turned over less than one gram of marijuana, a grinder and glass pipe. The items were photographed and confiscated. The student was referred to Student Affairs.