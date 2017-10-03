Crime Log from Sept. 21 to Sept. 27

Compiled by Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

Sept. 21

17-007032 At about 4:17 a.m. a student called the UTCPD dispatch requesting help. She reported having extreme abdominal pain to the point that she passed out and hit her head. EMS responded to Guerry Apartments and transported her to Erlanger Hospital for evaluation.

17-007053 An officer was on patrol when he was lagged down by a student in Lot 47-1. She stated she had come outside and discovered her license plate had been removed from her vehicle. The student parked the car at 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, and the plate was still there.

Sept. 22

17-007065 At 11:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to Walker Apartments for accidental injury. The officer met with a student who was bleeding from her knee. She stated that when she opened the refrigerator a jar of Prego sauce fell out and broke open. When she kneeled to clean up the mess, she put her knee on a piece of broken glass. EMS arrived and treated the wound. They told the student that the should have a friend take her to Erlanger to have the wound checked out. EMS stated that she might need a stitch or two.

17-007080 Officers responded to a report of smoke inside the Boling Apartments laundry room. On arrival, an officer noticed a heavy amount of smoke in the laundry room. No source of smoke could be located by the officer. Police noticed that the laundry room had no smoke detector in it. Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene and reset the alarm.

Sept. 24

17-007117 At 3:37 p.m. UTCPD responded to a report of a missing person from Boling Apartments. The complainant said that their roommate had been missing since 5 a.m. The missing student returned from an evening out and was heavily intoxicated. The student was last seen in the area around Douglas Heights. The student’s roommate stated that he was last seen when he got out of his friends vehicle to relieve himself, and his friend drove off. The friend stated that he had been trying to find him all day but was unsuccessful. A call to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office discovered that the young man had been arrested by Chattanooga PD at 6:55 a.m. for public intoxication. The student was still in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

17-007122 At 6:58 p.m. an officer responded to a report of a seizure at the University Center. The officer made contact with the victim and her two friends who witnessed the incident. The friends stated that the victim did not suffer a seizure but just passed out and became unconscious. The victim was alert and speaking coherently. EMS responded for medical evaluation. The student refused transport for further treatment.

Sept. 25

17-007155 At 9:55 p.m. UTCPD responded to a report of an auto burglary in Lot 47-4. The victim stated that she parked her car on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and returned to find the contents of her glovebox had been tossed about the front seat. She stated that nothing had been stolen.

Sept. 26

17-007174 At 6:46 p.m. UTCPD responded to an elevator entrapment in the State Building. The after hours facilities personnel became entrapped in the elevator at the third floor. Chattanooga Fire Department responded and assisted the party in exiting the elevator.

Sept. 27

17-007212 UTC Police were dispatched to the Fine Arts Center for a report of a female who appeared intoxicated in the lobby. Another patron had brought her out due to her behavior. She stated she was fine and just there to see a play. The officer could detect an odor of alcohol on her breath and noticed a slur in her speech. She stated that she had a margarita and a beer before arriving. The female was currently enrolled in classes in UTC but had graduated in May of 2017. The officer spoke with her parents and they agreed to come down and her released to them.