By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

March 24

17-002641 A car was stopped on Lindsey Street after an officer saw it traveling down the wrong way through a one-way street. The male driver had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his words so the officer requested he preform a sobriety test. The driver did not show signs of impairment and was free to go if he went straight home.

17-002656 Police were called by housing staff to Guerry after drug paraphernalia was found. After investigating the room, the officers found two smoking devices in the kitchen and in the bedrooms. One of the residents was sent to Student Development.

17-002658 An officer was sent to Boling for a possible narcotics violation. When he arrived, he met with the Resident Director someone called anonymously to report marijuana in the apartment’s refrigerator. Two of the three residents were present in the suspected apartment and did not allow the RD or officers to search the refrigerator. The officer and RD left without further incident.

17-002660 A student stopped an officer at Lockmiller apartments because his friend was experiencing extreme pain, was unable to walk from a kidney infection and was requesting to go to the emergency room. Medics came to check the student. She was experiencing severe stomach pain, trouble breathing and chills. The student had already seen a doctor and was on medication for the infection. The medics felt that since she had already seen a doctor, there was not much the emergency room could do. They told her to rest, take Advil and drink at least a gallon of water each day.

March 25

17-002672 While patrolling on McCallie Avenue, an officer saw a man walking in the middle of the road. He was struggling to walk straight and appeared to be under the influence. When the officer stopped and spoke to the man, he smelled of alcohol and asked to be taken to North Shore. The officer requested a form of identification but the man refused and asked the officer “Why?”. The officer told the man he stopped him because he was walking in the road while intoxicated. The man was asked to walk over to the patrol car so the officer could escort him, but the man resisted. He continue to resist arrest and pushed the officer over knocking off his glasses, microphone and radio. The man ran from the officer toward Lot 51. He was eventually detained and was asked if he needed to be check by medics, but he refused. The officer had minor scrapes and cuts on his knees and his nose was bleeding but was cleared by medics. The man had warrants out for his arrested and was taken to Hamilton County Jail.

March 26

17-002698 A man was found smoking marijuana in the Stophel parking garage. The officer found that he was also trespassing. He was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-002715 A female student called police to her apartment in Johnson Obear for vandalism. When officers arrived, she told police that one of her roommates potentially urinated on her synthetic hair that was drying in the bathroom. The student said that the incident occurred on March 24 and since this time it has been wet and smelly. The student has been having problems with a roommate and has discussed it with her Resident Assistant. The officer spoke with each roommate and they all stated that they did not urinate on the hair.

March 27

17-002735 An assault was reported near Johnson Obear. When officers arrived, they saw a man walking down Vine Street in pajama pants, no shoes and no shirt. He was unstable on his feet, had slurred speech, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol. The officer found the complainant, a friend of the intoxicated man, who stated that the he knocked on his door and told his friend he had wrecked his car. The man who had drinking told his friend to get in the car with him but he refused and attempted to take his keys. While he struggled to get the keys, the man hit his friend. The man was placed under arrest for assault and public intoxication.

17-002736 A man stopped a patrolling officer for assistance. He stated that he did not know who he was and that his head was fuzzy. He said that he could not remember anything and tried to stop an ambulance earlier in the evening. The officers called an ambulance and the man was taken to Erlanger.

March 28

17-002771 Officers received a request to check on a student’s well being in Boling. When they arrived they found a female student well and in good spirits. She was advised to call her mother as soon as possible.

17-002763 An officer smelled burning marijuana coming from a car without proper parking tags in Lot 47. The student reported to her car and stated that she had been smoking 4 hours earlier. The officer searched her vehicle and found a grinder and 3 grams of marijuana. She was cited to Student Development in lieu of arrest.

17-002787 Officers were called after getting reports of a black Honda Civic riding around near Decosimo throwing water balloons. They found the car in front of Stophel and all students in the car were asked to sit on the curb. The students said that they were in the Stophel courtyard during the entire time of the incident. Police found a victim who stated that someone threw a water balloon while she was standing on Douglas Street. The victim provided their tag number and video of the vehicle going toward Boling. The victim did not want to prosecute criminally, but though the University. All suspected students were free to go.

17-002821 An officer was sent to speak to a female student in the Women’s Center for a report of sexual assault. The assault occurred off campus on March 25. The information was collected from the victim and she was connected with an investigator at the Chattanooga Police Department.

March 30

17-002827 An officer saw a car parked in the roundabout behind Brown Academy. The driver was found to have warrants out for his arrest. He was asked to step out of the car and was detained. The car also smelled of burning marijuana so the officer searched the car. A pill bottle of marijuana was located in the car. He was arrested and transported to Hamilton County Jail.