Crime Log: March 2 to March 9

Compiled by: Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

March 2

17-002008 Officers spoke with managers at Armark after money was stolen out of the safe at the Subway on south campus. They told police there had never been a problem like this before. The manager told stated that she took the money out of the register, counted it and put it in a the safe. When she came back the next day, the bag was missing. After speaking with others that worked that evening, it was verified that she put the money in the safe the night before. The situation is under investigation as officer attempt to get a hold of the third employee present that evening.

17-002009 A female student suffered minor injuries after a car accident at the intersection of Oak and Palmetto. She was trapped in the car and complaining of knee pain and abrasions. The student refused medical treatment at the scene and opted for friends to take her to the emergency room. The vehicle was being towed from the crash site and the student was given information for assistance in Student Health and the Dean of Student’s office.

March 3

17-002043 Police reported to the UC after a female suspect reportedly stole from the bookstore. The alarm sounded when she left the store but when she was asked to stop she continued outside and down the sidewalk. She was found in the cemetery across the street with a UTC shirt and her receipt. The anti-theft device was not removed from the shirt which caused the alarm.

17-002047 A student in Lockmiller used a fire extinguisher on a burning bag of popcorn that caught fire in his apartment. The microwave was replaced by housing maintenance as well as the fire extinguisher.

17-002056 Around 1 a.m., police were called to assist housing staff after a complaint of a potential marijuana violation. When officers knocked on the door, the residents fled by jumping over the balcony and were never identified.

17-002058 While on patrol, officers saw a man vomiting on the side of the street near E. Eighth Street while holding two unopened alcoholic beverages. The man did not seem to have trouble standing or waling, but was slurring his words. Officers did not feel he was a danger to himself or others and so was escorted to his apartment.

March 4

17-002060 A car was pulled over on McCallie Avenue for driving without headlights. After speaking with the driver, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Those in the car denied this but were asked to exit the car for a search. Officers found a large open container of alcohol. No one in the car was 21 or older. The alcohol was taken and the students in the car were sent to Student Development for a liquor violation.

17-002063 A car was pulled over by officers on McCallie for no tag lights. When they spoke to the male driver, they saw an open beer in his cup holder. Police also found that the man’s license had been suspended. He was taken to Hamilton County Jail for booking.

17-002082 Officers were stopped by a man in a bucket truck on McCallie Avenue after the truck hit a mini van. The collision severely damaged the van’s left, passenger side tire. After making impact, the truck ran off the road and hit two parking meters. The driver of the truck was taken to Memorial Hospital for diabetic related issues.

March 5

17-002092 An anonymous complaint was placed for a possible marijuana and alcohol violations in Lockmiller. Officer arrived to the suspected room and announced their presence as they had seen someone pouring out drinks from the second story window. When the residents opened the door, a student jumped from the second story balcony. The student ran from the officers, but was ultimately detained. The male student that was seen pouring out drinks was found and then began hitting himself repeatedly in the head. When officers tried to stop him, they were forced to detain him where he began to hit his head on the tile until a large head wound formed that began to bleed profusely. While doing this, he repeatedly said ‘I want to die’. The officers applied pressure to his head wound helped him into a seated position. Then, the student began throwing his head back against cement wall. Medics arrived at the scene and took him to Erlanger for treatment. The other roommate admitted to drinking that night and was sent to Student Development for underage drinking. The student taken to Erlanger was cited in lieu of arrest for underage possession and consumption of alcohol. The student who ran from officers was placed under arrest for evading arrest and was taken to Hamilton County Jail.

17-002096 Police saw a vehicle on McCallie Avenue with improperly displayed plates. When the car was stopped, the officer counted five people in the car and smelled marijuana. When they searched the car, police found one gram of marijuana and two rolled joints. The driver claimed ownership of the items and was was cited in lieu of arrest.

17-002105 Officers arrived at the intramural field after a female student was injured during a PanHellenic flag football game. The student was assisted off the field and taken to her car.

17-002115 Police arrived to Johnson Obear after they were called about a possible marijuana violation. When they were allowed into the room, they smelled marijuana and the residents admitted to have been smoking. One of the residents freely gave officers a grinder, two grams of marijuana and several smoking devices. The other resident told officers he had several unopened cans of alcohol in his backpack. One resident was cited to student affairs for narcotics and alcohol violations. The other resident was cited to student affairs for alcohol violations.

March 6

17-002126 A call was placed to police to check on a student in Johnson Obear. The caller was the mother of the student that stated they were upset because of leaving school. When police arrived, the student had locked himself in the room while packing his things. The student came out of his room and the parents said the student would be okay.

17-002125 Around noon, officers were sent to the UC for a harassment call. They spoke with the victim who stated that she had received repeated threats of being assaulted by another female. She provided the messages through Facebook. Officer spoke to the suspect and told her not to contact the victim anymore.

17-002134 Officers were called to a parking lot on E. Eighth Street after getting a report of a drunk driver. When they stopped the car, the female driver smelled of alcohol. She was asked to exit the car and was asked to do a sobriety test. She had difficulty staying balanced. Based on the driver’s performance on the test, the officer placed her under arrest for a DUI and was taken to Hamilton County Jail.

March 9

17-002219 Around 1 a.m., officers were on patrol on E. Eighth Street when they noticed flames coming from a house. The Chattanooga Fire Department was called and worked to get the the flames down. Nothing further to report.