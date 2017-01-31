Crime Log for Jan. 18 to Jan. 26

Complied by Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Jan 18

17-000534 An Aramark employee called police to file a report of theft. A women stated that there was property taken from a facility between Jan 13 and Jan 18. The items included a case and a half of queso dip, a bag of shredded cheese, imitation crab meat and several types of drinks. She stated that someone witnessed the suspect putting the items in an empty trash can and covering it with a trash bag. The same suspect stated that they knew of several others stealing food and had overheard them talking about it. The situation is under investigation.

17-000535 An officer reported to the library to pick up some items in the lost and found from last semester. The following items are now stored to be claimed at the police station: two Texas Instrument calculators, seven phone chargers, one black Fitbit, two knives, a silver ring, a black case, six CDs and video games, 37 thumb drives and one gream wallet with five dollars, a drivers license, master debit card and Mocs ID inside.

Jan 19

17-000569 Police arrived at Decosimo after a student smoking marijuana set off the fire alarm. The female student admitted to have been smoking in her bathroom and that she had a joint in her trashcan. The police searched the apartment further and found a bag of marijuana, multiple smoking devices, a bottle of brandy and four beers. The student was charged with simple possession and for being a minor in possession of alcohol.

17-000593 An officer was called to the UC after a female student was reported unconscious after an anxiety attack. Medics evaluated the students and placed the student in the ambulance to calm her. Another student told them that she had also donated blood at Bloodmobile thirty minutes prior and had not hit her head when she passed out. After the attack was over, the student was taken back to her apartment in Decosimo. Blood Assurance was contacted about the incident and stated that they would help pay for any medical costs.

17-000604 Around 8 p.m., a male student had a seizure after working out at the ARC. Medics met the student and his brother in the Visitor’s Parking Garage where the incident occurred. The student was transported to Erlanger.

17-000606 Police were notified of a possible marijuana violation in Decosimo. When they arrived to the room in question, they smelled what they believed to be marijuana. All of the residents were present. All of the students denied marijuana use as well as permission to search the apartment.

Jan. 20

17-000610 An officer saw a male student carrying a female student out of an Uber on Oak St.. The officer saw that the female student was extremely intoxicated and was unable to respond to many questions but was able to provide her name and date of birth. The male student stated that he was helping back to her apartment. Medics were called to help the intoxicated student and she was transported to Erlanger. She was sent to student affairs for underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.

17-000615 Three students, two male and one female, were stopped on Oak St. after an officer saw that the female student appeared to be drunk. None of the students were able to provide their IDs but did provide their names and dates of birth. The intoxicated student was taken to her apartment without further incident. The female student was sent to Student Affairs for underage consumption of alcohol and public intoxication.

17-000637 A male student reported his car missing from Lot 55. It is a blue 1990 4-door Honda Accord, license plate number G8768A. The student last saw the vehicle around 5 p.m. on Jan 16.

17-000642 On patrol at Engel Stadium, an officer saw a man standing in the shadows of the front gate. After speaking to the man, the officer stated that he appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. The man told the officer he was walking and when the officer asked the man why he was not on the sidewalk and by the gate, the man provided the officer with “an unintelligible response”. The officer checked his name for warrants and when the man was clear, he continued his walk.

Jan. 21

17-000650 Around 2 a.m., an officer was called to East 5th after a report was received of an unconscious man laying on the sidewalk. When the officer arrived, he saw the man laying on the sidewalk with his feet in the road. He was unable to get the man to respond and after several attempts, the man opened his eyes and attempted to answer questions. He told the officer his name, date of birth, that he had been drinking downtown and that he is a student. He was arrested for public intoxication and underage consumption.

Jan. 22

17-000712 Police received a call from a concerned mother. She informed them that she could not reach her son and wanted the police to know.

17-000705 Police were called to Johnson Obear for a marijuana violation. When they arrived to the suspected room, it took the residents six minutes to open the door. The officer smelled marijuana as they entered and could hear someone in the bathroom flushing something. They spoke with one of the male residents privately. He admitted to smoking marijuana on the balcony, having a grinder and flushing marijuana down the toilet. He gave the officer permission to search his bedroom where they found a grinder and a mason jar with marijuana residue in it. He was sent to student affairs for Simple Possession, Possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Jan. 24

17-000763 Around midnight, a officer saw a female student kick out a window screen on the second floor and attempt to exit through the window. The officer yelled for the student to stop and go back into the apartment. When the officer arrived at the apartment, they heard loud noises and yelling for help. The door was ajar and they entered the apartment to find a female student in the bathroom where she had pulled down the shower curtain.

All of the residents were acting erratically and admitted to drinking. They gave the officer permission to search the apartment where they found Vyvanse in one of the resident’s rooms. Two of the resident’s took dual ownership to the drugs and were cited for simple possession. All of the residents denied knowledge of the broken screen window but Housing will be assigning payments for the damage.

Jan. 25

17-000818 UTC Police notified Chattanooga Police Department after a call about a female suspect with a knife in Lot 47. She was seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a brown sweater and a black and purple backpack. She had threatened someone with the weapon. She was later found at the intersection of ML King and Houston St.. The CPD completed the call as she was no longer on campus.

17-000824 A marijuana violation was reported in Lockmiller by a Resident Assistant. When police arrived, the RA noticed the four students involved leaving the apartments. The students were stopped by police and asked to come back. They gave consent to search the apartment where they found 5 grams of “leafy substance”, glass smoking devices, metal pipes, dugouts and rolling papers as well as some empty liquor bottles. All of the students but one student admitted to smoking and were sent to Student Affairs. Two of the students were charged with simple possession, another for a general student conduct violation and the other for simple possession and possession of paraphernalia.

Jan. 26

17-000833 An officer stopped a vehicle on Houston St.. The driver was found to have a revoked license and was arrested and taken to Hamilton County Jail.