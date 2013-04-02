Critic’s Corner: A Series of Unfortunate Events

Grace Stafford, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Whether you read “A Series of Unfortunate Events” as a kid or not, the latest adaptation of the series on Netflix will delight everyone.

The 2004 film adaptation of the series with Jim Carrey has been easily overtaken by the legendary Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf. NPH has infused his personality and extreme range of talents into the evil and manipulative Count Olaf. The show’s theme song changes with every episode to warn viewers to “look away” from the specific plot. NPH sings the theme harkening to his experience as a Broadway actor in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and other shows.

Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is delightfully dark in a heavily stylistic world. The contrast in colors throughout the series pairs with a heavy use of CGI to create a hyper realistic world where the show’s events seem entirely plausible. Remaining true to the original series from Daniel Handler, or his pen name, Lemony Snicket, the plot exists in a world that does not quite line up with our own. The alternate universe exists on a timeline that blends various time periods together, creating the near steam-punk atmosphere.

Similar to Handler’s original novels, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” captivates audiences of all ages. Obviously children enjoy the story, but adults, and the more well-read young people, can pick up on the abundant literary allusions as well.

In the Netflix series, we are also treated to some particularly tongue-in-cheek jabs from NPH’s Count Olaf about the social climate and the superiority of streaming services within our world. Some will absolutely leave you wondering how the show got away with it.

Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is eight, one-hour long episodes that cover the first four books of the series. This format allows for each book to get nearly two hours of content. Nothing is left out from the original series, and in fact, some later plot lines have been introduced already.

The series is a wonderful addition to Netflix’s family of original shows and deserves the dedication of a day or two to enjoy the depressing childhood memories of the books so long ago.