Critic’s Corner: Between the World and Me

By Simone Edwards, Staff Writer — “Americans believe in the reality of ‘race’ as a defined, indubitable feature of the natural world. Racism–the need to ascribe bone-deep features to people and then humiliate, reduce, and destroy them–inevitably follows from this inalterable condition.”

What was your first thought after reading this quote? Did you understand it? Did you agree or disagree with it?

If you were to watch the news today or tomorrow, do you think the world “race” would come up? Why do you think that is?

The 2016 presidential election has brought many questions about ethics or morality. There have also been questions about race and religion. If you have questions, it’s important to begin to educate yourself on the truth of American history and American politics. It’s time to search for more than what you hear on the news.

Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book, “Between the World and Me,” is a great start.

The above quote is from Coates’ book. The book is written in the form of letters from Coates to his son. You not only get to learn about race and race relations, you get to dive into the mind of a black man who experiences race in many different places and in many different situations. You begin to learn about his experiences with race at Howard University or South Side Chicago. You also, suddenly, begin to feel as if you are the one Coates is talking to, as the book evokes a personal feel that is not only thought-provoking but an interesting perspective to put yourself in.

By the time you finish the book, you’ll feel as though you just finished having a conversation with your uncle about his time in college or overseas.

The book is not meant only for black people, nor is it meant only for white people. The book is for all people, as all people can learn and experience something when reading the impassioned, eloquent words.

If you’re tired of feeling as though you don’t understand why black people are pulling the “race card” or why people talk about “police brutality,” then you may want to find Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” and begin to understand.